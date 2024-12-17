Bitcoin Climbs to $107,000 New All-Time High After Trump Stress on US BTC Strategic Reserve

The historic climb of Bitcoin over the past weeks has been a testament to massive industry support for the top cryptocurrency, but it is still not done breaking records by setting a new one as it started the week by tearing through the $107,000 valuation milestone. It is yet another record for the top coin after recently setting a new one at $106,000 over the past weekend.

In this recent massive rally, Bitcoin's price was yet again influenced by one of the most influential people in the world and soon-to-be the United States President Donald J. Trump who renewed his claims about a US Bitcoin Strategic reserve.

Bitcoin Climbs to Yet Another All-Time High at $107,000

The latest report from the Barrons shared that Bitcoin climbed to another all-time high at the start of the week, particularly as the coin previously reached a new record value of $107,018, up by 2.3 percent over the past 24 hours. However, it did not stop there, particularly as Bitcoin climbed to its current all-time high of $107,778 by Monday afternoon before settling in the $107k threshold.

Since November, Bitcoin saw around a 60 percent increase, and it was heavily tied to the renowned politician who confirmed his support for the cryptocurrency industry, including Bitcoin, Donald Trump.

The United States is set to make a significant move towards a country that supports the crypto industry thanks to Trump's many claims. Because of this, bulls are now predicting new all-time highs for the top coin, climbing up to $150,000 to as much as $200,000 by 2025's end.

Trump's Promise: US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve

The latest Bitcoin rally from bulls, fans, and investors was heavily influenced by Donald J. Trump's recent affirmation of his previous plans to make the US government a crypto-centric and supporting entity. More importantly, it was because of Trump's claims that a US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve is coming in the future, and according to Al Jazeera, it would be similar to the country's oil reserve.

No Way But Up For Bitcoin's Performance

After fighting for its valuation earlier this year as it faced a bearish market, to rise to yet another series of all-time highs after the 2024 US Presidential elections, Bitcoin's performance is one of the top comeback stories of the year. Before the election's results were confirmed, Bitcoin saw a massive movement in the market, and it was cemented after Trump won, initially achieving $75,000.

However, that was not the last the industry saw of Bitcoin as it has been the hottest talk of the town for many weeks, and since its ramping developments from early November until now, the top coin is still the trending topic. One of the bulls and the crypto market's wildest dreams was having Bitcoin cross over the $100,000 milestone which it previously skirted in late November, but was made official come December.

In early December, Bitcoin already recorded a massive milestone by achieving $100,000, a value that was only an aspiration for many investors and fans, displaying a 140 percent surge for the entire year. However, the massive achievements of Bitcoin are not yet over, with the top coin still heavily influenced by the many plans of Trump's future support for the top coin, including the US BTC Strategic Reserve.