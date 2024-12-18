Threads 'Post Schedule' Feature Now Under Testing, Allows Users to Plan Content Publishing Ahead

Meta's latest microblogging platform, Threads, is now shaping up to be a premier social media destination, and it is now testing a feature that allows users to schedule their posts so that they would not miss out or have them sitting in the drafts. One of the biggest advantages of a social media platform allowing users to schedule a post is for businesses, creators, or brands that want to take advantage of high engagement times when launching a product.

The company is already known for offering this feature before, and more particularly with Instagram which has its own post-scheduling experience that allows users to pre-post an image, video, or Reel for a later publishing time.

Threads Get a Post Scheduling Feature, Now Under Testing

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Threads is now testing a feature that can help users schedule their posts on the platform, and this will allow them to plan their content ahead of time. With this post-scheduling feature, users need not worry about setting alarms or reminders for them to publish their posts at a time they prefer, with Threads' latest feature, they will no longer miss out on the right schedule.

However, it is important to note that this post-scheduling feature is still under a testing program from Meta, and the company said that it is still working on specific kinks of the feature before it is available widely.

That being said, Mosseri claimed that the schedule post feature on Threads would only work for new posts, as it will not be available for replies, and it is only available to a limited number of selected users for now.

Here's How to Schedule Your Threads Post

With this testing phase, users are assured that this content management feature for Threads will arrive soon in the future— only that its release date remains unknown as that will depend on the current tests by Meta.

For those who are part of the test, users may schedule a post by first opening the 'Post' button which will open the text field. After composing or typing in one's post, go to the top right corner where the three-dot menu is and choose 'Schedule.' Users will also be given their preferred date or time to publish the said content.

Meta's Threads and Its Evolution

When Meta launched Threads last year, it was greatly viewed as a viable X/Twitter alternative as it offers a microblogging platform that has unique and similar features and keeps users away from all the drama and issues on Elon Musk's platform. The platform's growth is also making way for more businesses to use it, offering valuable features like analytics and multiple drafts for all to take advantage of.

More importantly, Threads is welcome to many features available for social media platforms that are greatly enjoyed by users, and it was previously delivered on the so-called "ThreadsDeck" for content management. It is important to note that X previously removed the feature when it restricted its API access to paying customers, essentially shutting down the famed TweetDeck which has been one of the top third-party apps for the platform.

Meta has been fairly active with the many features it introduced to Threads, and they all centered on offering improved features for users to enjoy, expanding more on what its platform can deliver. After previously promising that Threads will get a schedule post feature sometime in the future, Meta is true to their word with the latest drop, and despite it being under a testing program, users may fully enjoy this content management tool on the platform.