'Fortnite Ballistic' Brings the 5v5 Arena FPS Experience, But Can It Rival 'Overwatch 2,' 'Valorant'?

Hats off to Epic Games for giving yet another popular experience on "Fortnite" in their latest drop, particularly as the "Fortnite Ballistic" is now making waves in the gaming industry for its noteworthy arena FPS (first-person shooter) experiences. This also follows the battle royale game's recent milestone where it is close to achieving a 12 million player count on the platform.

This new game mode is a direct competitor of existing arena-based FPS titles including Activision Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" and Riot Games' "Valorant," but can it rival these titles in their own game?

'Fortnite Ballistic' Brings The 5v5 Arena FPS To The Island

Epic Games recently released the "Fortnite Ballistic" game mode for users to enjoy on Early Access, and while it is still on its training wheels, there are already massive hopes for this round-based FPS experience. For now, users are given limited maps and weapons under this Early Access for "Ballistic," but it already shows significant promises for gamers that may transform the landscape.

Additionally, there are still some aspects of the new game mode that need work from Epic Games, but that does not ultimately make it a bad feature, particularly as it is the first foray of the devs into a first-person shooter experience.

"Fortnite Ballistic" offers a 5v5 format for its arena-based FPS, similar to most round-based shooters there is, and it isyet to be given a verdict by gamers, considering that it is still in Early Access and not yet at its full potential.

Can 'Fortnite Ballistic' Rival 'Overwatch 2,' 'Valorant'?

According to ComicBook Gaming, there are many ways that "Fortnite Ballistic" can trump the other FPS titles available in the market, most especially with "Overwatch 2" which saw a negative rep from gamers. Factors like balance for weapons and characters, microtransactions and paid content, and the canceled PvE experience on "Overwatch 2" may serve as a guideline for what Epic Games should avoid for "Ballistic."

Epic Games and Its Latest 'Fortnite' Experiences

Epic Games has significantly ramped up the massive experiences of its famed battle royale game in the industry where it delivered on significant promises and collaborations that have been iconic to players. First off, Epic Games was able to bring back "Fortnite" to the iOS platform via the Epic Games Store in the EU region, and it is largely thanks to the Digital Markets Act.

Next, Epic Games decided that the massively famous classic "OG" experience on "Fortnite" should not be for limited-time availability only, as the company made it available for good on the platform. Additionally, the company alsoforged a stellar collaboration deal with The Walt Disney Company to bring its renowned IPs like Pixar, Marvel Comics, Star Wars, and more to the action shooter game.

On another note, Epic Games also won the antitrust lawsuit against Google which now trumped its restrictive control over Android where the Play Store was dominant, kicking off the walls for third-party app marketplaces to thrive. Apart from the many crossovers on "Fortnite," this year was massive as it offered many game modes to experience, and that includes a buzzer-beater arrival of "Fortnite Ballistic" which can give "Overwatch 2" and "Valorant" a run for their money.