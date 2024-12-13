'Fortnite' Payday: $245M Refunds Hit Players' Accounts, But Are You Eligible?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is now distributing payments for Fortnite gamers in line with Epic Games' $245 million settlement. For the past year, it has become a big issue, especially with the dark patterns where players are led to unintentionally make in-game purchases.

If you think you're one of them, you need to file a claim as early as now since it's only available prior to January 2025.

Why Was Epic Games Fined?

CNET says that Fortnite was charged with allegedly deceiving in-game purchasing using confusing design tricks, otherwise known as dark patterns. The FTC found that Fortnite's button layout was "counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing, making a one-click unintended in-app purchase easy to make."

This practice affected thousands of players from January 2017 through September 2022. So, it was this situation that pushed the FTC into action. The settlement was concluded in March 2023. The FTC is now processing claims from affected users.

Payment to Roll Out: What to Expect

By Dec. 9, the FTC reported having made 629,344 payments to qualified players, with the payments averaging approximately $114 per claimant; however, actual amounts could be different.

Many people reported already receiving money through their PayPal accounts or in the form of a check.

Who is Included in Fortnite Settlement?

The settlement includes:

Gamers who were charged for stuff they did not want (January 2017 – September 2022).

Parents charged for unauthorized purchases made by their children (January 2017-November 2018).

Players whose accounts were frozen after disputing charges (January 2017-September 2022).

Children cannot file claims on their own but parents or guardians can.

Claim Filing

The claims process is ongoing through January 10, 2025. Here is the process to file:

Go to the FTC's Fortnite Settlement Page: You must submit your claim if you receive a notification email with the subject "your claim." This should include entering your claim number and CAPTCHA. In case you do not have a claim number, enter your Epic account ID. The Epic Games support page is where you can find the instructions for finding your ID.

Option to Determine Your Payment

Select check or PayPal for a payment when submitting a claim. Players who submitted claims as of October 8, 2024, began receiving payments. Claims received after this date are pending, and the FTC has made no announcement on when to expect those payments.

Payable checks must be cashed within 90 days; PayPal payments must be accepted within 30 days. For further assistance call the claims hotline at 1-800-915-0880 or email admin@fortniterefund.com.

Effects on Fortnite Accounts

This action will not impact your Fortnite account, nor will it change its status. The FTC has assured that the accounts will remain active regardless of the participation process in the settlement.

Moving Towards Accountability

This settlement highlights the importance of ethical design practices in online gaming. With Fortnite being one of the most popular games globally, particularly among teens, this action by the FTC sets a precedent for protecting consumers from deceptive practices.

If you're eligible, don't miss your chance to claim your share of the settlement. Visit the FTC's website today and file before the January 2025 deadline.