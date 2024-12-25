Should You Build Your Own PC or Opt For NZXT? Company Dispels 'Scam' Rumors After Being Exposed

During the Holidays, people who add PC parts to their wish list may get their much-awaited components or a built PC instead, but for those who are looking to use the moola they received this season, there is now a dilemma. This is because there have been many PC subscription services that are getting a bad rep because of the latest controversies surrounding NZXT's name.

In the PC rental or leasing industry, NZXT has been facing significant problems as it was recently exposed by content creators that their services are a "scam," and while the company is promising to do better next time, the question now remains if "Are these services worth it?"

Should You Rent a PC or Build Your Own Computer?

Building your own PC is no joke, particularly as one has to research and get to know exactly these components so as to avoid wasting money on buying the incorrect size or incompatible parts to their entire build. Every aspect of building a computer needs pre-planning, particularly as a user needs to determine which type of housing they need, as well as the right motherboard or power supply, and of course, their budget for said parts.

However, there are companies like NZXT that offer a rental service that will offer users a pre-built PC that offers various choices representing the different specs based on what one needs, and it is paid on a monthly basis. That being said, this specific company faced massive controversy with their Flex subscription rental program as YouTube Channel Gamers Nexus exposed that their offers were a scam.

While it is best to stay away from NZXT's Flex subscription program, the company still offers pre-built gaming PCs which will be available to purchase for users, and it would be theirs to own. That being said, Gamers Nexus still claimed that the specs that may be shared by NZXT on their website may not be the same as what will arrive for users.

This is where building one's PC enters, particularly as sourcing and buying the parts individually via a reputable shop would help assure users that they are getting what they are paying for, and not mislead them into something else.

There are many options for sourcing said parts like CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, cooling systems, PC cases, and more via third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. Alternatively, users may opt to buy the components directly from manufacturing companies like AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, Samsung, Seagate, and more, but the stocks may vary.

NZXT's Controversy: Is It a Scam Rental Service?

After being exposed by Gamers Nexus, NZXT was quick to address the issues that were claimed against them, with their CEO and founder, Johnny Hou, recently releasing a video that acknowledged the company's shortcomings, and promised that they would improve their service, especially with the Flex program.

PC Gaming Is Still Highly Sought After

PC gaming is still a thing, and many players prefer the classic experience of a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to enjoy the massive experiences of their favorite games, especially for smooth and competitive play. This year saw a list of renowned pro-level PC gaming rigs available, pre-built for a user's convenience.

That being said, for PC gamers who want to bring their experience wherever they are, there are still handheld consoles like Valve's Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion GO for the small form factor experience.