Ukraine's 'Food for AI' Relies on Collecting War Data to Train Models in This New Age of Warfare

There is now the so-called "new age of warfare" especially with the use of advanced technologies from each side's top developments, with Ukraine turning their case into advancements for their AI training. The valuable data Ukraine has collected with its ongoing war with Russia is now being utilized for more than military advancements, but also for its artificial intelligence developments.

Many AI-powered technologies have been deployed by both sides in this transcontinental war between Ukraine and Russia, and this includes the likes of target identification software, image scanners, and more.

Ukraine's 'Food For AI' Uses Collected War Data for AI Training

According to the latest report from Reuters, Ukraine is now moving towards using the data they gathered from their war against Russia as a valuable source of information for their AI training feats. Ukraine is on the verge of training its AI models with millions of hours of footage from drones, for a better performance on the battlefield, set to soon bolster its defenses and capabilities against Russia.

The non-profit Ukrainian organization called OCHI has worked on centralizing and analyzing video feeds from as many as 15,000 drone crews on Ukraine's frontlines, with Oleksandr Dmitriev revealing that they have over 2 million hours of footage since 2022.

According to Dmitriev, this valuable trove of drone footage is "food for AI," and they believe that feeding these data to the artificial intelligence could help it improve significantly and more than enemy detection and other usual feats.

The New Age of Warfare: Ukraine and Russia's AI For War

Apart from giving drones the capabilities to target enemies and detect humans when flying around, artificial intelligence may power them to bring new combat tactics, better detection capabilities, and improvements to their weapon systems.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been known for deploying AI-powered drones on the battlefield since their conflict started, and while Moscow first dominated the scene, Kyiv was able to catch up and effectively rival their enemies in space.

Ukraine vs. Russia's War Centers on Advanced Tech

Advanced technology has shined throughout the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia as both sides are known for deploying their tech to fight against the other, and it features a massive step above what was previously observed. Russia is best known for its massive advancements on artificial intelligence which was apparent from its previous attacks, including the use of AI-powered drones against their adversaries.

That being said, Ukraine had received massive help from various companies hailing from different corners of the globe, offering advanced technologies to bolster the company's defenses and power against the invaders. One of the top companies to offer their tech for Ukraine was the controversial ClearView AI which used its facial recognition tech to help the country identify the dead during the early moments of their conflict.

Russia has been crafty with its massive advancements in its war against Ukraine, but with the help of many allies worldwide, Kyiv was able to retaliate using technology to give Moscow a run for its money. Now, Ukraine is taking advantage of the massive data it collected from the war, and these are dedicated to expanding more of their artificial intelligence, with the valuable data helping improve their models significantly.