OpenAI Chatbots for Education: Custom GPTs to Possibly Help Improve Online Learning

In the two years since generative AI was first introduced to the world, they have significantly improved after delivering significant problems that made them untrustworthy to many users. However, that is not yet over as there are still tendencies that chatbots may hallucinate. Despite this, the likes of OpenAI and other learning institutions are now looking towards creating custom models that would deliver online learning for many students worldwide.

Now, OpenAI is making its massive and aggressive move towards entering the education industry with its plans to create custom GPTs that are meant to teach thousands of online students, and the company thinks it can do it.

OpenAI Wants to Create Custom GPTs For Online Learning

The recent Coeus Collective fireside earlier this month had OpenAI joining the showcase as they discussed how to improve more of the education sector and infrastructure worldwide. According to TechCrunch, OpenAI's education market team member, Siya Raj Purohit addressed that OpenAI is planning on different ways to join the e-learning industry using its technology.

"What I'm hoping is going to happen is that professors are going to create custom GPTs for the public and let people engage with content in a lifelong manner," Purohit said. However, Purohit clarified that OpenAI is not yet actively working on the said new custom GPTs for professors to build on, but it is "definitely" part of the company's roadmap and plans for the future.

It was also revealed by Purohit that in previous observations, professors have already been uploading a "semester's worth" of content to create the said custom GPTs that are available on OpenAI's tools. After creating these said custom GPTs, they are made available for the student to access and interact with, one that helps them in their studies and tasks.

Purohit regarded that the custom GPTs are already helping students learn along the way, as well as allowing them to research via the models from OpenAI's tools, one that will enable students to get more from their experiences. Earlier this year, OpenAI also released the so-called "ChatGPT Edu" which was made available to universities that bring more of the company's renowned product to schools.

The Current Performance of AI in Education

It was revealed by Allied Market Research that AI's presence in the education market could lead to an $88.2 billion rise in the next decade, but there are currently struggles and challenges faced by this development. It was revealed that Khan Academy's chatbot, made in partnership with OpenAI, called Khanmingo delivered various learning experiences for all.

However, Khanmingo was faced with massive controversies as it made several mistakes along the way, and it even struggled to answer basic math questions that should be easy for the renowned chatbot. Additionally, it was revealed that the Khanmingo chatbot does not correct the erroneous answers it made when asked to recheck a certain solution or answer it made.

ChatGPT, OpenAI For Education?

It is known that during the early days of ChatGPT's release, it was the center of controversies for being the "easy way out" by students when answering assignments, homework, tasks, or quizzes assigned to them.

That being said, OpenAI has previously explored the possibility of ChatGPT's use in a classroom setting where both teachers and students may use the AI chatbot, all for the pursuit of learning.