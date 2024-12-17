ChatGPT Is All You Need: SearchGPT Now Available to Access For Free, No More Subscriptions

The continuation of OpenAI's renowned holiday showcase for all brings good tidings for all, particularly as the search capabilities of their most popular platform, ChatGPT, are now available for users to access for free. There is no more need to be subscribed to the ChatGPT paid experience to get the search feature, changing the access to the dedicated experience almost less than two months after its release.

In this feature, users may now take advantage of ChatGPT's capabilities to get real-time information from the web after previously relying on AI training where its knowledge comes from which limits its updated-ness.

ChatGPT's SearchGPT Experience is Now Available For Free

Day 8 of the company's "12 Days of OpenAI" showcase dropped a new feature for users to enjoy, and this includes the availability of ChatGPT's Search for free, and it is for anyone who has an account on OpenAI's platform. It was previously shared by OpenAI to users back on October 31, 2024, but this was made exclusive to the ChatGPT Plus subscription tier or higher.

After OpenAI tested it among the paid subscribers, the company is now offering it as a free experience for all users who have an account on ChatGPT to access, available in regions where the chatbot is available to use.

According to the company, ChatGPT's Search offers a way for users to explore the web right on the chatbot platform which offers trusted sources to link for users, available on the mobile app and desktop browser version.

Take Advantage of ChatGPT's AI Search For Browsing

Users are now given a chance to opt to search the web via ChatGPT with this feature, and they may either treat the chatbot normally by typing a prompt and waiting for its response with the relevant search results or by directly accessing the feature by pressing Search's "internet" icon.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT may opt to answer one's question with search results to share for users, but for those who want to get search results up front, they may opt to toggle the Search icon.

OpenAI's Massive Announcements This Holidays

The renowned AI company in the entire world created a new holiday tradition with its latest showcase called the '12 Days of OpenAI' which is a massive callback to the renowned gift-giving tradition of Christmas. However, OpenAI's showcase is not exactly handing out gifts in kind, but they do so by sharing their latest developments for their AI experiences which includes their latest and most powerful o1 model for ChatGPT Pro.

The new o1 model is the most capable artificial intelligence model from the company which offers multimodal capabilities as well as making the chatbot more 'reasonable' for users who converse with it. On the other hand, OpenAI also launched its much-awaited Sora AI video generator which it previously announced and demonstrated earlier this year, now featuring the 'Sora Turbo' model to create AI-made videos.

Part of the daily announcements from OpenAI that also count the days before the largest holiday of the year are Advanced voice mode and Santa Mode, ChatGPT's arrival on Apple Intelligence, Canvas, and more. While ChatGPT's Search is no longer a new experience for those who are subscribed to its service, it is now available for all registered accounts on the platform to browse the web using AI, offering deeper insights apart from search results in this new experience.