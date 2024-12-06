OpenAI 'o1' Unveiled: 'Reasonable' Chatbot Is Now Available for Unlimited Access via ChatGPT Pro

The rumors about an all-new and all-powerful AI model coming from OpenAI this December are now a reality, as the company introduced its most capable development to date, the "o1" model. Based on the recent showcase by the company on its 12 Days of OpenAI livestream, this new o1 model will be available to access via the latest ChatGPT Pro version of the chatbot.

ChatGPT Pro is the latest and most feature-packed version of the AI chatbot as it offers not only the o1 model but also its advanced voice mode that makes it the more "personable" system there is and thanks to the latest upgrade, it can now "reason."

OpenAI 'o1' Model Brings 'Reasonable' Experience for Chatbot

The latest from OpenAI is its drop of the latest, most advanced model there is to power its experiences, with o1 now officially named as the successor to its GPT-4o to power its renowned AI chatbot. According to the company, this is the "most powerful" model it has to date, and it also delivers increased compute-power, and this offers the top experience for all generative AI needs.

Alongside this, OpenAI also introduced the more cost-effective version known as o1-mini, claiming that this lower-tier model is proficient in STEM, particularly with mathematics and coding.

More importantly, OpenAI's o1 model features the capability to "reason" with large language models (LLMs) such as itself, featuring a way to "think productively using its chain of thought" made possible by its "highly data-efficient training."

OpenAI now tasks the o1 model to power the ChatGPT Pro experience alongside its other LLMs available.

Unlimited Access to o1 via ChatGPT Pro, For $200/Month

ChatGPT Pro is now the most advanced tier of the AI chatbot for the world to access, and OpenAI revealed that users who subscribe to the service will be given unlimited capabilities to take advantage of its latest power. The only caveat here is users need to pay a whopping $200 per month to enjoy ChatGPT Pro's power, featuring the likes of the o1 model, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and the Advanced Voice Mode.

That being said, OpenAI also revealed that there will be a more powerful version of its latest model, with the 'o1 pro mode' soon to deliver better answers and more computing capabilities.

OpenAI and the Latest Developments on ChatGPT

The innovations are not yet over from OpenAI and its developments to bring renowned AI experiences to the world, especially with its text-based AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which is already more than words. However, OpenAI was reportedly looking to move away from its "GPT" namesake for its LLM with the upcoming project "Orion" that is set to arrive this December, speculating that this is o1.

Over the past months in 2024, OpenAI also made significant developments for its renowned chatbot which delivered massive experiences, particularly with the Advanced Voice Mode which allows a more conversational experience. However, OpenAI also introduced SearchGPT for ChatGPT which offers a dedicated search engine within the chatbot to rival Google, Microsoft, and more.

While its renowned large-language model seemingly stopped at the number "4" after GPT-4, and followed it up with its previous most advanced technology, "GPT-4o," there is still a lot in store according to OpenAI. More announcements are coming from the 12 Days of OpenAI which started with the introduction of the o1, now available to access without limits via ChatGPT Pro for a hefty price of $200 per month.