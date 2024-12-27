'GTA 6' Update Coming? Fans Think New Trailer Is Dropping Soon, Today or By 2025?

Over the past few weeks, many fans, leakers, and sources claimed that a new "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer would be dropping this December based on a widely accepted theory, but it did not, yet another claim is making waves in the industry again. However, these beliefs are yet again conflicting and many fans are arguing about when the developers, Rockstar Games, will deliver the much-awaited further reveal.

With the many leaks and rumors, it is hard what to believe, particularly as the eager fans are arguing amongst themselves despite having the same aspirations, and that is for Rockstar to finally give them more updates about the game.

'GTA 6' Update Is Coming Soon Says Fans, But When?

There was a recent update on "GTA VI's" official website according to a renowned leaker called "GTA 6 Joker," highlighting that there is a possibility that there will be a massive release from the company sometime soon. In the said code inspection, Rockstar Games added a new screenshots placeholder which would bring updates regarding the game in a few moments.

However, there have been rumors regarding an upcoming release from the company regarding "GTA VI," particularly as fans speculate that this update means that Rockstar will drop a new video. The said "GTA VI" video's maximum age Cache-Control set online presented evidence that a new trailer will drop today, but so far, there are no further updates yet from Rockstar Games.

Trailer 2 for 'GTA VI' Is Dropping by 2025?

Fans want Rockstar Games to drop the sequel's Trailer 2 this year, before 2024 ends, but there are skeptics on this as they believe that the developers and their employees are currently on vacation. That being said, it was defended by others that "GTA VI's" Trailer 2 will be out by next year, splitting the fanbase in the current round of rumors of when its reveal is dropping.

Fans Are Eager for 'GTA VI' New Reveal

It has been a long wait since the last installment of Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" franchise as the company has no finished titles yet that would succeed the famed series, and it has yet to update the fans about the game. Earlier this year, the reports claimed that "Grand Theft Auto VI" is already in its final stage of development and that the game is guaranteed for release next year.

Rockstar Games initially promised that the game would arrive by 2025, but the company has not revealed any specifics regarding its release date which would mean that it could drop by any time in the year, either the earliest or the latest. Rumors were also quick to pick up on its release date, saying that the developers will release the game by Spring 2025, but other leakers refuted it, claiming that it will face delays until 2026.

However, this prolonged silence from Rockstar Games is already rattling the industry and the franchise's fans as this could mean a delay or something big is coming from the developers. That being said, the latest from a leaker spotted a new update on Rockstar's website which directly points out to "GTA VI," with beliefs that a new trailer is dropping today but others claim that it is not coming until next year.