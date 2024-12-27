Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Could Debut During Unpacked 2025: Will It Come With Smarter AI?

The wearables market could be shaken if the upcoming product comes. Thanks to Samsung's Galaxy Ring, big brands like Oura and RingCoon could finally meet a huge competitor in the industry.

Now, anticipation builds as the tech giant gears up to unveil the next-generation Galaxy Ring—and it could happen sooner than you think.

Game-Changing Reveal at Galaxy Unpacked January

According to a report from DigiTimes, a January Galaxy Unpacked by Samsung promises more than its much-awaited Galaxy S25 series.

Fans might witness the Galaxy Ring 2 and rumored AR glasses. This would further align with earlier leaks that indicate the event as a presentation for Samsung's breakthrough innovations in wearable and augmented reality.

While the Galaxy S25 will probably be the headliner, the Galaxy Ring 2 might steal the show with its impressive upgrades. Its launch is likely to further cement Samsung's leadership in the burgeoning smart ring market.

Rumored Upgrades for Galaxy Ring 2

While the details are not yet out, some reports claim that the Galaxy Ring 2 will boast:

Better Sensor Precision: Better tracking of health and fitness data.

Smarter AI Integration: Advanced algorithms for better insights and user interaction.

Expanded Size Options: Samsung is rumored to introduce two additional sizes (14 and 15), building on the original's nine-size range.

Longer Battery Life: To cater to active users who prioritize extended usability.

These incremental yet impactful upgrades aim to compete directly with leading brands like Oura while addressing user feedback from the first Galaxy Ring.

Nine Sizes and Counting

Leaker Max Jambor recently revealed that the Galaxy Ring 2 will expand its size options, accommodating a broader range of users. This move supports how Samsung cares about the inclusivity and precision in its wearable offerings.

When Can You Buy the Galaxy Ring 2?

Don't expect the Galaxy Ring 2 to come out in store right away following its widely rumored reveal. Samsung always teases its products weeks or months before their supposed release dates.

For instance, the initial Galaxy Ring was first previewed at the January 2024 Unpacked event but not released until July 2024.

If history repeats itself, the Galaxy Ring 2 may follow a similar timeline. While we could see an early reveal in January, a late 2025 market release seems likely. However, don't just let your hopes up with this since there's still no guarantee.

A Packed Future for Samsung Wearables

Samsung is committed to innovation in the wearables market. With the reported Galaxy Ring 2 and the anticipated AR glasses alongside the Galaxy S25, January's Unpacked is likely going to be something worth seeing for tech enthusiasts.

Whether it is about tracking fitness goals or exploring augmented reality, there is a sense of new excitement in wearable technology that Samsung is building up to.

In other news, Tech Times reported that Apple's hearing aids feature for iOS 18 will make AirPods Pro 2 a great substitute as a hearing aid. What's more, it's legitimately authorized by the FDA to be an alternative health-tracking feature for those who need it.

Still, if you doubt that this would work, you can buy an original hearing aid for your peace of mind.