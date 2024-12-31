Should You Fix Your Own Xbox Series S and X? iFixit Sells Genuine Parts For DIY Repairs

There is a satisfaction to fixing stuff up using one's bare hands, and if you are a gamer who has recently been facing issues with your Xbox Series S and X consoles, then going the DIY route is now an option for you. This is because iFixit is now selling authentic and genuine parts of the console right on their website, and it is up for grabs to anyone who is now having trouble with their gaming device.

The genuine parts available on iFixit are made possible thanks to its collaboration with Microsoft, as the company is also sharing parts and guides for self-repair on the platform, initially with Surface devices.

Should You Repair Your Own Xbox Series S and X?

Self-repair is no longer a problem in the United States, as not only do states support this, but the entire US government which has been a mandate to all tech companies and more who offer products to users. Under the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) regulations, users are free to opt for do-it-yourself repairs on their devices, with companies already partnering with third-party platforms to share guides and parts for all to access.

While one may think that self-repairing a device may lead to worsening its conditions, especially for those who are not well adept in their mechanical skills, there are guides available on YouTube, as well as from Microsoft themselves via iFixit. The only thing users need to worry about is getting the right tools and parts for the said repair, and following the steps religiously so as not to worsen the device's condition.

According to The Verge, iFixit's director of sustainability, Elizabeth Chamberlain, said that they offer official Microsoft parts and guides for both the Xbox Series S and X for users to enjoy, and it also includes both digital and standard versions. It may be overwhelming at first, but thanks to its partnership with iFixit, users can get more support on their DIY decisions for their console's repair.

iFixit Offers Genuine Xbox Console Parts for DIY Repair

Microsoft's Repair Hub partnership with iFixit is among the programs that support self-repair, and it initially featured Surface devices as the products available for DIY repair for users without any problems. Now, the company has expanded this to the Xbox Series S and X consoles which extend the guides and parts for users to access easily, alongside tools that may help them with the process.

In addition to this, users may also purchase an "All-in-One Fix Kits" from iFixit to help with the repair process, particularly as not having or using the right tool for a repair may lead to more issues or cause the said part, and in worst case scenarios, damaging the board. Opting to repair a device all by yourself also helps in sustainability, as users no longer need to purchase a new tech or others to have their devices ready to use again.

DIY Repairs: US Supports Right to Repair

DIY repairs are no longer discouraged in the US, and this has been for practical reasons as well, particularly as those in more rural areas that do not have access to cities with authorized repair shops may do the fix themselves.

Under President Joe Biden's administration, the Right-to-Repair law has been passed and it empowered many Americans to get access to parts and guides, all without discrimination.