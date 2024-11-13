M4 Mac Mini Teardown by iFixit Reveals How Apple Reduced Size, Modular Storage, and MORE

Questions about what is inside the latest technologies in the market have been answered by iFixit for many years already, but now, the renowned organization created a teardown video showcasing Apple's latest M4 Mac mini. It has been receiving massive buzz from the tech industry lately thanks to Apple's significant size reduction applied for the computer, with iFixit significantly explaining what changed on the device.

M4 Mac mini Teardown Video by iFixit Explains A Lot

The recent teardown video by iFixit showcased an awaited device, with Apple's M4 Mac mini spotlighted in this deconstruction of the mini PC to show how the company managed to fit everything it has to offer on a smaller chassis. First off, Apple used a similar power supply found in its HomePod speakers that allowed for the smaller size of the computer, especially as its previous one took significant space.

It is important to note that Apple's M4 Mac mini's smaller form factor is a big deal, as the company had to account for even the smallest of details to make it work and not compromise its performance.

That being said, Apple brought two types of thermal management systems which it redesigned for the Mac mini. First off, the regular M4 chip variant gets the revamped system and fan that pulls in air and distributes it to the different levels of the computer.

However, the M4 Pro-equipped Mac mini was given the larger copper heatsink to account for more cooling capabilities.

Smaller Size, Modular Storage, and MORE

The Cupertino tech giant also delivered a Mac mini that features modular storage which makes it possible to swap out its SSD to a higher capacity, after purchasing it from Apple. It means that users who opted for the 256GB SSD can swap it for higher capacities at a cheaper price.

However, its RAM cannot be upgraded as Apple is known for integrating it into the M4 processor. Additionally, iFixit gave Apple's M4 Mac mini a 7 out of 10 repairability score as the company made it easy to remove and swap components, detailed manuals, and upgradeable SSD.

Apple's M4 Upgrades This November

The world was let down when it was revealed that Apple will no longer hold its anticipated late October Fall event which showcases the new developments made for its Mac lineup, but the company did not let the opportunity go to waste. This was because it followed it up with an "exciting week of announcements" that commenced in October's last week, making it all about the M4.

However, one of the biggest stars of the show is the M4 Mac mini which offered two variants for the world to choose from, but what made it arguably more famous was its notable size reduction. The new mini PC from Cupertino shed as much as 2.5 inches in height and width, offering a more compact form factor that is closer to the Apple TV 4K's size, while offering significant compute power via the latest chip.

Moreover, Apple touted its latest releases to be "built for Apple Intelligence," whose features are gradually released for the public to enjoy in its series of updates, with iOS 18.2 soon expanding more on the AI. The recent teardown video by iFixit explained a lot about the M4 Mac mini's new size, but more importantly, how Apple made its components fit that did not sacrifice any of its features and performance.