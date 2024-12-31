Highest-Paid Pro Female Esports Players in 2024

As esports remains a male-dominated arena, women are slowly carving their niche and making their mark. Men should not be overconfident over their position as female gamers are chasing what they achieve in the long-standing industry.

Here's a look at the highest-earning female esports athletes, their incredible achievements, and the games that have propelled them to fame.

Scarlett: The Queen of StarCraft II

Gamer Name: Scarlett

Real Name: Sasha Hostyn

Country: Canada

Total Earnings: $296,161.44

For curious souls, Scarlett is a big household name in the female esports scene. She's best known for being an elite strategist in StarCraft II. She is known for playing Zerg and has conquered the unforgiving esports scene in South Korea—a feat remarkable not only for a female gamer but for any professional player.

From being teamless to becoming a global icon, Scarlett is ranked #294 in the world and #9 in Canada, solidifying her status as an esports powerhouse.

Mystik: Halo Champion consistency

Gamer Name: Mystik

Real Name: Katherine Gunn

Country: USA

Total Earnings: $122,000.00

Mystik made her name successful with the help of Halo: Reach. Within the Championship Gaming Series 2007 season where she qualified, she obtained second and third-place finishes before taking the title in Season 2 of WCG Ultimate Gamer Season 2 in 2010. Mystik's stay at the top list among women players ranked 755th in the world and 156th in the U.S.

Ricki Ortiz: The Fighting Game Lady

Gamer Name: Ricki Ortiz

Real Name: Ricki Sophie Ortiz

Country: USA

Total Earnings: $80,780.18

Ricki Ortiz, who started competing in 2003, has won over 60 tournaments throughout her career, which is why she stands as a fighting game legend. Her greatest prize came after being a runner-up for the 2016 Capcom Cup, where she took home the biggest check of her career. Ortiz ranked #1111 in the world and played an immense role in influencing competitive fighting games.

Kasumi Chan: The Phantom Competitor

Gamer Name: Kasumi Chan

Real Name: Marjorie Bartell

Country: USA

Total Earnings: $55,000.00

In Kasumi Chan's extremely short career, there is only a record of playing in two tournaments on Dead or Alive 4. She obtained a rank of second place during the 2006 Championship Gaming Invitational and became champion at the 2007 Championship Gaming Series. Her advancement as a runner-up to becoming the champion proves her level of determination.

Sarah Lou: The One-Tournament Wonder

Gamer Name: Sarah Lou

Real Name: Sarah Harrison

Country: United Kingdom

Total Earnings: $50,000.00

Sarah Lou made her name by winning the 2008 Championship Gaming Series with her team, Birmingham Salvo. Although she participated in only one major event, her victory ensured her a place in the list of top earners, making her an interesting figure in the history of esports.

While these women have set the bar high, there are others like Alyona "Ailey" Bordukova (CS:GO) and Janet "xchocobars" Rose (Fortnite) who continue to break boundaries. Their contributions mark the growing diversity in professional gaming.

Breaking Barriers, Inspiring Generations

These top female earners are more than just professional gamers-they are icons breaking stereotypes and inspiring a new generation of gamers. With each tournament, they pave the way for more women to rise up in the ranks of esports.

It's girl power all the way!