Samsung Brings New Odyssey Monitor Lineup Boasting Up to 500Hz Refresh Rate

Samsung has revealed its 2025 lineup of monitors ahead of CES, showing the innovations that will change the game for gamers and those who want to boost their productivity. Among the most exciting products are the Odyssey OLED G81SF, a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor, with outstanding visuals and performance.

Boasting a 240Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, and a glare-free OLED display, the G81SF ensures immersive gameplay. With rear-core lighting offering 52 color options and advanced burn-in protection, this monitor is built for durability and performance. Samsung confirms that the G81SF incorporates the latest OLED technology from Samsung Display, making it a frontrunner in the premium monitor segment.

Odyssey OLED G60SF: Speed Redefined

The Verge reports that the Odyssey OLED G60SF, a 27-inch QHD monitor, is a huge wave, featuring an amazing 500Hz refresh rate. For competitive gamers, the G60SF has less lag and motion blur for an extremely seamless experience during intense gameplay.

Odyssey 3D Monitor Brings Glasses-Free 3D Gaming

With the launch of Odyssey 3D Monitor, Samsung is finally keeping up with the promise. Equipped with a lenticular lens and a built-in stereo camera for eye tracking, it adjusts images dynamically to enhance depth perception. It is available in a 27-inch 4K variant that supports a 165Hz refresh rate and lightning-fast 1ms response time.

Smart Monitors Get Smarter with AI-Powered M9

Samsung's Smart Monitor M9 is the first OLED in the Smart Monitor series. The M9 comes with AI-driven features such as AI Picture Optimizer, which automatically adjusts settings for gaming, video, or productivity tasks. AI Upscaling Pro also enhances lower-resolution content to look sharp on the 4K screen.

The M9 boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, a considerable upgrade from the 60Hz Smart Monitor M8. It has an ultra-slim design, combining functionality with aesthetics while occupying minimal desk space but maximizing performance.

ViewFinity S8: Productivity Meets Precision

For professionals, the 37-inch ViewFinity S8 is a standout. This 4K monitor features a 16:9 aspect ratio, a built-in KVM switch, and 90W USB-C passthrough charging. Covering 99% of the sRGB color gamut with a peak brightness of 350 nits, it is an ideal choice for detailed work.

How Much Are the Odyssey Gaming Monitors

Samsung has not yet announced prices or release dates for its 2025 monitor lineup. Nevertheless, tech fans will get first-hand impressions during CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where Samsung will unveil its groundbreaking innovations.

Samsung's new monitors are truly pushing the limits of gaming and productivity with some of the latest technology and design. From the ultra-fast Odyssey OLED G81SF to the AI-powered Smart Monitor M9, these displays will serve a huge population of gamers. More updates are expected as CES 2025 inches closer.

Meanwhile, Samsung was expected to launch Galaxy Ring 2 during its upcoming Unpacked 2025 event. The rumored wearable was also anticipated with smarter AI, but no leads have been reported if it would have the same advanced features as smart rings from known brands like RingCoon and Oura.

So far, the rumors told us that this product will boast better sensor precision, expanded size options, and longer battery life.