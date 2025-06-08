Xbox Console Games Start Appearing on PC App and Fans Believe Microsoft Is Cooking Something Up

Many users have revealed that there has been 'something strange' happening over at their Xbox PC experience as recently, their Xbox console's game library is appearing on the computer version of the app. At present, users cannot yet install renowned Xbox console games to the Windows PC platform, making this feature essentially worthless for now, but there may be other plans from Microsoft happening behind the scenes.

Other users argued that this may only be a bug on the platform, but others have claimed that Microsoft may be working on something to connect the console and Windows PC experience better in the long run.

Xbox Console Games Appear on the Xbox PC App

A new report from The Verge revealed that Microsoft's Xbox PC app has seen massive changes that may point to a new feature that users may soon see on the platform, straight to their Windows computers. This was because several users reported that their Xbox console game libraries are appearing on the Xbox PC app, with the different titles already reflecting on the computer platform.

The latest report from The Verge claimed that this may not be a bug, further revealing that Xbox console titles appear under the "My PC Games" list for users who use the same login credentials on the console and Windows PC.

For now, Microsoft has yet to address what is happening over at the PC app for Xbox, but there are massive speculations about what is coming next to the experience.

Is Microsoft Cooking Something Up for Xbox PC?

The speculations ran wild for what appeared over at the Xbox PC app, particularly as it was revealed that Microsoft may be incorporating more of the console experiences into the PC platform where users may access all of their games. The Xbox PC app for Windows may soon be the "home" of all Xbox games and experiences for users, as speculated in the report.

Moreover, Microsoft previously hinted that it plans to also incorporate all other PC games installed on one's computer under the Xbox app for PCs, featuring titles from the likes of Steam and Epic Games Store.

Microsoft's Xbox Is For Consoles and PCs

Microsoft has a unique role in the world of gaming, particularly as the company both features the console and Windows PC platform for gamers to enjoy the many video games and experiences available worldwide. While Microsoft designated Xbox for consoles, it is known for featuring an Xbox PC app which delivers the renowned experience to computers that feature the likes of the Game Pass and more.

Another renowned experience from Microsoft was the arrival of the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience that lets users enjoy the massive video game experience on any device that supports it. This specific platform allowed users to no longer install specific titles on a gaming device, and recently, it also made console games that users bought or owned playable on other platforms, including the PC.

Since Microsoft is already in a unique position as a games publisher and distributor after its many gaming company acquisitions with the likes of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, the next step for them is unifying the experiences across platforms. Gamers have yet to see this connected Xbox ecosystem on different platforms, especially the PC, but this may be something that is already under development by Microsoft.