Apple smart glasses are often hyped by wearable fans. Many techies want to see it happen, but the Cupertino giant said that it's not yet "close to being ready."

While it's still far from being an official product, a recent report suggests that Apple might be joining the wearable AI glasses market later than rivals such as Meta, but the iPhone maker is set to disrupt the area with high-end features and tighter integration into its ecosystem.

What We Know So Far About Apple's AI Glasses

As per Bloomberg, Apple smart glasses will feature cameras, microphones, and internal speakers, typical features from Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. But Apple is likely to go a step further by adding Visual Intelligence, Siri activation, live translation, turn-by-turn directions, music listening, and the ability to place phone calls.

The firm is also said to be working on specially designed custom silicon chips for powering these glasses, with the promise of efficiency and performance optimized for wearable AI.

Three Features Apple Needs to Top Meta's Smart Glasses

If Apple is serious about making its AI glasses a real game-changer, here are three essential features that would make them beat Meta's product, according to 9to5Mac.

Deep Siri Integration With Personal AI Context

Apple already has a huge head start with Siri and its intimate connection to iOS. Picture this: you're able to ask your glasses customized questions—what's on your calendar, how long your commute is, where you parked your car, without ever touching your phone.

Unlike Meta's general-purpose AI, Apple can create a contextual understanding that makes life more personal and useful.

Higher Quality Cameras for Realistic Media Capture

Meta's Ray-Ban glasses support photo and video recording, but their video quality and aggressive post-processing are lacking. Apple, with its image quality leadership in iPhones, can certainly do better.

Better camera resolution and less post-processing aggression would make their glasses perfect for creators, cyclists, and general consumers who need nonobtrusive, fast snaps.

Smarter Notification Handling Through iOS

One of the largest potential opportunities comes from how Apple might handle notifications between devices. While Meta's glasses feature limited notification capabilities, particularly on iOS, Apple might include notification controls as part of Focus modes and Do Not Disturb features. This would enable users to receive high-priority notifications, such as texts from favorite contacts, without bludgeoning their senses.

Why Apple's Glasses Could Be a Game-Changer

The real value lies in how the Apple smart glasses will interact seamlessly with the iPhone, iCloud, and other Apple services. These wearables could offer functionality far beyond what competitors currently provide, regardless of whether you're dictating a note to your phone, navigating while biking, or hearing Siri whisper your schedule.

Apple's Smart Glasses Might Come Expensive

While pricing information is being kept secret, Apple's high-end approach probably guarantees that these glasses won't come cheap. Yet with the right combination of hardware quality, easy-to-use AI, and ecosystem synergy, the increased cost might be worth it to a lot of buyers.

As far as we know, Meta is currently working with Aria Gen 2 smart glasses. These feature a full eye-tracking system. Maybe Apple can learn a thing or two from this recent product.