The WWDC 2025 Keynote from Apple gave the world a massive revamp to all the operating systems featuring the Liquid Glass UI, but there is one key technology that was skipped, and that is Siri. The renowned voice assistant has been struggling for years, but WWDC 2024 announced the massive AI upgrades it will receive via iOS 18 that saw massive delays along the way.

To date, the major Siri generative AI revamp remains unreleased, with Apple lagging behind competitors in the voice assistant space, with the company skipping out on anything about it in the latest keynote.

Siri AI Upgrade Skipped Out on WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025's keynote gave the world significant news and updates to the operating systems of the company, and amidst the many new features to enjoy, Siri was skipped entirely by the Cupertino giant.

Apple may have talked about how Apple Intelligence is more powerful and capable in this version compared to last year, with specific features now available on the Phone, FaceTime, and Messages app with live translation, but Siri remains unaddressed.

There were only a few mentions of Siri during the WWDC 2025 event, and while it was snubbed by the company, they did address several key pieces of information regarding the voice assistant's future.

No Siri Announcements: Delays Remain

While Siri had no specific showcase in WWDC 2025, Apple's SVP of software engineering mentioned Siri, saying that the company is still working on its next-level upgrades for the voice assistant, with a goal of making it "more natural and more helpful."

According to The Verge, Federighi claimed that they want their development to reach a certain point before release as they set a "high-quality bar" for it. That being said, the executive claimed that more information regarding Siri would be addressed next year.

This essentially trumps Apple's claims last year where they said that they would be releasing Siri's next-gen AI upgrades throughout 2024 through 2025, but it is known that there were no such releases from Cupertino.

Apple: Siri's Planned AI Upgrades

Last year's WWDC 2024 introduced the world to Siri's massive upgrades that were meant for iOS 18 to release, and the company shared the more capable and powerful AI voice assistant for its devices, claiming it is coming soon. The upgrade centers on Siri which has contextual understanding, more in-depth knowledge of user data, natural conversation capabilities, and more.

However, Apple failed to deliver on its end with Siri, and this is despite the company successfully delivering Apple Intelligence to the world which brought its version of the on-device generative AI experience. Because of this, Apple faced a lawsuit over false advertising behind Siri and Apple Intelligence, with users claiming that they bought iPhone 16 devices to get these features but all they faced were delays.

Reports claimed that Apple's internal development team for Siri has placed the expectations for its next-level upgrades to arrive in several years, with the voice assistant seeing a 2027 timeline to bring its promised features. With this, reports placed it to join the iOS 20 release, but because of Apple's current naming scheme, it is now expected to join the iOS 28 rollout instead.