Apple AirPods Pro 3 Delay? New Report Claims It Will Not Launch Until 2026—But Why?

It has been almost three years since the AirPods Pro 2 debuted, and there are rumors that the next wireless earbuds from Apple is on the horizon. However, an analyst has revealed that the AirPods Pro 3 would not be released in 2025, with Apple reportedly setting it up for a 2026 release date.

Many people are already expecting the supposed upcoming update to the AirPods Pro 3 this year as it was already referenced by the company in the latest iOS 26 beta.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Delay: Coming by 2026

Well-known analyst Jeff Pu (via @Jukanlosreve) has revealed that the expected arrival of the AirPods Pro 3 this year is not yet a set date as Apple will reportedly launch the audio wearable by 2026 instead.

The analyst did not provide any specific reasons as to why Apple is delaying the AirPods Pro 3 to 2026, particularly as the device is already due for an update as it has already been a long time since the last mainline update of the Pro audio wearables.

It is also important to note that Apple only released the AirPods' fourth generation last September, succeeding the base version of the audio wearable, and this may be the reason behind this delay.

According to TechRadar's report, Apple's timeline for its product releases places the AirPods Pro 3 for 2026 but the report did not explain why this may be so. The gap between the original AirPods Pro to the AirPods Pro 2 saw three years before the next-gen version arrived, so it is expected that the AirPods Pro 3 will follow the same timeline for its release.

However, Apple may be changing its cadence for the audio wearable and opting for a four-year gap.

AirPods Pro 3 Rumors, Speculations

This year alone, many rumors have already claimed that the AirPods Pro 3 is really happening, with it being referenced as early as May on Apple's software, hinting that it is coming soon.

Also, a report from earlier this year claimed that one of the most important components of the audio wearable is already finished, and this is the H3 chip that would power its features and functions. This specific chip would reportedly also succeed the existing H2 processor that has powered the AirPods Pro 2 and the others from the lineup, particularly the AirPods 4.

It is also important to note that the usual three-year wait for the new AirPods Pro device is already due this year, and this made speculators expect that Apple would most likely share the next generation version of the wearable.

Many sources expect that Apple would already debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year alongside the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11 lineup, but that remains to be seen, especially now that a delay is being reported.