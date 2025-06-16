Anker's New Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds Promise Better Sleep with ANC, Snore-Masking Tech—How Much?

Anker knows how to help its users with a new bedtime relaxation feature thanks to the Soundcore Sleep A30 wireless earbuds. These are designed to improve your nighttime sleep, and the A30 earbuds are now equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for the first time, which guarantees quiet nights by muffling snoring, street sounds, or any other noise that disturbs light sleepers.

In contrast to its predecessor, the A20, which only used passive noise isolation, the A30 combines dual-mic ANC technology with a thinner design and improved battery life for an immersive sleep-oriented audio experience.

Slimmer Design for Side Sleepers

One of the most significant updates is the form factor. The Sleep A30 is 7% thinner than its predecessors, making it perfect for side sleepers. Anker's new earbuds are flush-fitting in the ear, providing absolute comfort without pressure, even when sleeping on a pillow.

To accommodate all ear types, Anker provides a range of fit options:

4 sizes of silicone ear tips

3 sizes of memory foam tips

3 sizes of ear wings

Anker's focus on fit and comfort means that users can comfortably wear the earbuds throughout the night without irritation or concern that they will fall off.

Active Noise Cancellation for Sleep

The Soundcore Sleep A30 cancels out 30dB of outside noise, owing to its internal and external microphones that drive the ANC. Although this feature significantly enhances noise cancellation, it does affect battery life. Here's what to expect:

Up to 9 hours of use on a single charge (white noise mode)

Up to 45 hours with the charging case

Up to 6.5 hours with Bluetooth streaming

Up to 35 hours with streaming plus case

For a full night of streaming, the A30 has enough battery power to let you listen to a relaxing podcast or simply play all your songs in your playlist.

Smart Snore-Masking Technology

According to The Verge, a notable feature of the Sleep A30 is Adaptive Snore Masking, which utilizes the sensors in the charging case to pick up snoring noises around you. Once picked up, it automatically creates personalized masking audio played through the earbuds so as not to wake you up by retaining disturbing noises.

This is a lifesaver for couples: no more restless nights due to a partner's heavy breathing or out-of-the-blue snores.

Advanced Sleep Tracking and Handy App Features

The A30 isn't only about noise reduction. It also helps you monitor your sleeping patterns. Built-in sleep tracking and sleep position monitoring allow you to view in-depth statistics in the Soundcore mobile app, providing you with insights into how well you slept.

Some other added features are a personalized wake-up alarm with a snooze feature, a Find My Earbud feature for people who toss and turn at night, and offline storage of sounds and white noise playback without an attached device.

How Much is Soundcore Sleep A30?

The Soundcore Sleep A30 will be available for preorder on Kickstarter and at full release in August 2025 on Amazon and Soundcore's official store. The price tag is $229.99, but early Kickstarter supporters can get it for only $139.

For consumers looking for the ultimate evening answer to disruption during sleep, A30 earbuds are your most convenient sleep-conducive device.