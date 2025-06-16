Google's Gemini Gets a Visual Makeover in Android 16 Beta, But There's a Bug Killing the Vibe

It did not take too long before Google dropped Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 for Pixel users, landing right alongside the much-anticipated June Pixel Feature Drop.

While new features like desktop mode improvements and window tiling flexibility have stolen the spotlight, one subtle update has quietly made waves: a new launch animation for Gemini, Google's AI-powered assistant.

Gemini's Fresh Look Reveals New Launch Animation

In a 9to5Google report, it's shown that Google is secretly trying out a stylish Gemini overlay animation in QPR1 Beta 2. The update brings a screen pull-back effect that's as smooth as silk, giving room for the AI assistant to be the star of the show. It's subtle but striking, easy to miss but impossible to ignore once seen.

The animation is not just about bringing a graphical trick. The experience also includes haptic feedback, infusing the interaction with a physical layer. As Gemini is launched, the screen seems to contract as the overlay ascends, presenting users with the feel of an interactive, immersive digital aide.

Haptic Feedback Bug? Here's What's Going On

Even with the smooth animation and touch feedback, there's a catch. As per 9to5Google, haptic feedback is lost when launching Gemini through the power button. Nevertheless, the power menu continues to provide the vibration it normally does, which seems to indicate that this problem is more than likely a software bug and not an intended design adjustment.

However, it's obvious that Google is smoothing out the edges. Since the company is still testing the assistant's UI/UX, users can expect minor inconsistencies like this during the beta period.

Update Comes to Only Some Pixel Devices

If you haven't yet seen the new Gemini animation on your Pixel phone, don't panic, since it's not a bug. According to Android Police, the change is part of a staged rollout, with only a subset of Pixel owners currently getting it. Google seems to be A/B testing the feature before making a mass release.

Despite that, the transformation does suggest more ambitious intentions to push AI further into Android's core experience, with Gemini becoming a slicker, visual-first assistant.

Material You Expressive Revamp Coming in September

While Gemini received a quiet refresh, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 still doesn't support Google's much-awaited Material You Expressive visual refresh. As per Mishaal Rahman through Android Authority, the new UI revamp is expected to arrive on September 3, which means users will need to wait a little longer for the complete visual makeover.

Until then, Pixel fans can enjoy the sneak peeks Google is quietly rolling out, like Gemini's upgraded launch experience.