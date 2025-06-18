Transform Your Home Theater With the New Philips Hue Play Wall Washer: How Much Is It?

Your smart home entertainment system should be next-level the next time you turn on your smart TV. With the newest Philips Hue Play Wall Washer, you're about to experience movie-like lighting effects.

If you're planning to upgrade your current setup, maybe this is your sign to add it to your Philips Hue collection.

Immersive Gradient Lighting for Films and Games

The Hue Play Wall Washer uses ColorCast projection technology, projecting wide-angle gradient light that turns any ordinary wall into an immersive canvas. Unlike regular wall lights, this washer responds in real time to your TV shows, games, and music, producing rich color transitions and space effects that draw you in deeper. The system outputs 1035 lumens per unit, capable of filling a room with bright, customizable light.

Smart Design for Seamless Integration

Slim and contemporary, the Hue Play Wall Washer features a sleek aluminum construction that suits any interior. Its minimalist aesthetic ensures focus on your media, not your hardware. Better still, it's designed to integrate seamlessly with your current Philips Hue smart lighting system.

According to MacRumors, you can sync the Wall Washer with Hue HDMI Sync Box, Hue HDMI Sync Box, Hue Sync Apps for TV and PC, and other Hue lights for an entire room experience.

Furthermore, it's also HomeKit-enabled, making it simple to control using Apple's Home app or Siri voice control. Turn brightness, color level, or on pre-configured scenes with a simple voice command.

Dynamic Controls and Customization Options

Through a patented entertainment algorithm, the Wall Washer offers greater depth and realism. The beam angle is completely adjustable. It brings the light closer to the wall for a more defined, stronger projection or moves it away for a wider, more diffuse effect.

You can adjust the following manually:

Lighting intensity

Speed of effects

Brightness levels

Projection positioning

What's more important is that this degree of control allows your lighting to be any mood or occasion that you desire, whether it is viewing a thriller film or partying.

How Much is the Philips Hue Play Wall Washer?

You have the option to purchase a lone unit or a two-pack unit. If you want to target the first option, it will cost you $220. If you think you need more lights, paying $385 will solve your misery. You need one power supply for both lights. You can also purchase it in either black or white straight from the Hue website.

Ahead on the horizon, Signify is also bringing AI-powered personalization into the Hue family. U.S. and Canadian users will experience a generative AI assistant that can create smart lighting scenes for mood, style, or occasion in the next two months.