Apple's New iPhone Ringtone Leaks in iOS 26 Beta—Hidden Sound Could Drop With iPhone 17

Apple might update its legendary soundscape with a brand-new iPhone ringtone. Found in the code of iOS 26's initial developer beta, this as-yet-unreleased tune is another take on the classic Reflection ringtone, which has been used as the default since the iPhone X went on sale in 2017.

While this new ringtone is not yet present in the Settings > Sounds & Haptics menu, its existence is already making some Apple fans crazy.

Is It Possible That the New Ringtone Debuts With iPhone 17?

The audio itself was initially leaked on X (formerly Twitter) by account @8810cfw, and the post soon racked up likes after being republished by popular leaker ShrimpApplePro.

Found new Refrection ringtone from iOS26 Beta1 ipsw maybe this is experimentaly added. because macOS 26 doesnt included. pic.twitter.com/7t9vfNtRZ1 — はやと (@8810cfw) June 18, 2025

Although Apple has not officially announced it, MacRumors author Aaron Perris has confirmed the existence of the ringtone within iOS 26's code. He thinks that this beautiful tune may debut officially later in the year, possibly in tandem with the release of the iPhone 17 series.

If it is true, this will be a great shift in Apple's audio branding. However, Reflection, which has been a hallmark of contemporary iPhones for almost a decade, a new default ringtone might announce a new era in the design and user experience of the iPhone.

Setting Custom Ringtones Gets Easier in iOS 26

Aside from the secret ringtone, Apple has also added a much-needed feature: easier ringtone customization. Up to this point, users would have to use the GarageBand app to cut down audio files into ringtones, the publication wrote. But for iOS 26, Apple has streamlined this option, making third-party apps and complicated steps unnecessary.

The new functionality enables users to more easily customize their devices, utilizing any audio clip they want—be it a favorite tune, a humorous voice message, or even ambient sound effects.

iOS 26 Official Release Timeline

Apple usually releases its newest software to the general public in September, after multiple rounds of developer and public beta testing. If the company stays on its normal schedule, iOS 26 should be released to everyone this autumn, perhaps at the same time as the iPhone 17 event.

Although it is uncertain whether the new ringtone will make it into the final release or remain a secret treasure, early rumors imply Apple is quietly reinventing its sound identity.

When you're coming from a place of curiosity, you already know that it won't be too long before Apple teases the upcoming iOS 26 features to the public.