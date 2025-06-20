Gemini Android's New Song Search Feature Lets You Hum to Identify Tunes Instantly

Google's Gemini keeps advancing at lightning speed, adding more ways to simplify everyday chores. One of its most interesting features is the Song Search by voice, a clever addition for music enthusiasts who want instant identification of a tune just by humming, singing, or playing a melody.

The new ability builds on Gemini's already robust AI assistant for Android, importing a familiar Google experience into Gemini's conversational interface.

Voice-Activated Song Search Now Available in Gemini for Android

Android's Gemini now has a voice-based Song Search functionality. By issuing the phrase "What song is this?", you can start a full-screen mode that will listen while you hum, sing along, or play a song. Gemini will then listen to your audio in real time and compare it with Google's huge song database, as first seen by 9to5Google.

The system produces a list of potential matches, with confidence percentages included, and the most probable song listed first. Furthermore, it translates to quicker and more precise identification, ideal for those times when you have a tune stuck in your head but can't recall the name.

Familiar Technology, New Interface

This isn't a brand-new technology developed from scratch for Gemini. Instead, Google has smartly integrated its existing Song Search feature from the Google app into Gemini's Android client. While the function is familiar to many, using it inside Gemini adds a more conversational and AI-powered experience.

However, there are a few notable differences that Android Police noted:

In the Google app, there's a dedicated Song Search button on the home screen.

In Gemini, you have to type or say the prompt yourself each time you're going to use the feature, particularly after closing the interface.

Even with this slight restriction, the feature has the same high level of accuracy as its Google app equivalent.

Android-only For Now

As of now, the Song Search feature is accessible only in Gemini for Android. Using the same prompt in Gemini for iOS does not provide similar results, pointing to the fact that iOS users will have to wait for upcoming support.

Even though Google hasn't officially announced when the feature will become available on other platforms, the fast rate of Gemini updates implies that iOS support could come soon.