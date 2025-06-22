Perplexity Comet Brings Its Agentic AI-Powered Browsing to Select Windows PCs

Perplexity is now launching the early version of its AI-powered browser, Comet, to select Windows PCs. This will still be under limited availability for early testers who wish to join the program.

The Comet brings a different kind of browsing experience to users powered by its artificial intelligence models as it centers on the "agentic" capabilities of the search product.

Perplexity Comet Now Available on Select Windows PCs

Windows build is also ready. And few invites have been sent for early testers. Android build is also moving at a crazy pace and moving ahead of schedule. iOS updates soon. https://t.co/qwmd3QpqVn — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) June 22, 2025

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has announced in a new post on X that the company's Comet browser is now ready for launch for the Windows operating system after months of development. This follows the technology's earlier availability on the macOS, which involved an exclusive beta test for Mac users.

According to Engadget's report, the Comet browser does more than search the internet as it can help in online shopping, styling the user via the "Try On" feature, and view unread emails.

The same capabilities are potentially heading to select Windows PCs soon, but Perplexity has yet to reveal the specific release date for Comet. That being said, those who want to join the program may sign up for the waitlist on the website.

Agentic AI Browser Also Launching Soon on Android

According to Perplexity's CEO, their development of the Comet browser is "moving ahead of schedule," hence its readiness and nearing launch for the Windows PC platforms. However, that is not the only experience that the company is cooking up for users, particularly as the Comet will soon be available on Android too.

Despite the teasers, there is still no official word on when these experiences will arrive on either platform as of writing.

AI-Powered Browsing and Agentic Search

AI-powered browsing is now the trend in the artificial intelligence space as more companies are pushing the integration of their generative models to existing or new browsers in the tech space. Google launched its different takes on AI-powered browsing, first starting with "AI Overviews" which include summarized briefs on top of results. The most recent version is the "AI Mode," which transforms all search results into an AI-generated write-up.

Many companies have focused on delivering "agentic," AI which is focused on bringing "agents" that adhere to the user's specific needs and specialize in various processes. Instead of being "reactive" to what a user asks for, the AI agents are now "proactive" to what they need, with the technology now anticipating what users want, bringing more autonomy to different situations.

That being said, there are now various companies that look to combine these two advancements together, centering on an AI-powered search platform that is capable of agentic capabilities in a browser. Perplexity is now leveraging the Comet to bring significant experiences to users that elevate web browsers, with the experience branching out to Windows and eventually to Android.