Google 'AI Mode' Now Appears on Homepage Search Bar As Part of Testing Phase

The latest feature that Google introduced for its search engine, AI Mode, is now expanding its tests, as it appears directly in the homepage's search bar, allowing users to access and try it out for themselves. Google is ramping up the testing and availability of the new feature that brings AI-generated responses to users based on the results it gathered from the renowned search engine.

While Google has been testing AI Mode for several months now, the feature was previously exclusive to select users and those who are part of the 'Labs' program, which brings all the latest artificial intelligence experiments to experience.

Google's 'AI Mode' Now on Homepage Search Bar

According to a report from 9to5Google, the Mountain View tech giant is now ramping up the AI Mode feature by adding a button that would take users directly to the experience of this new way to search. It first appeared on the mobile version of the Google app, where users could simply press a button to access AI Mode's features, and they would be taken directly to the version of the search engine powered by generative AI.

The change to the desktop experience introduces a Google color-themed button featuring a magnifying glass icon and "AI Mode" on it, now part of the search bar alongside the microphone for voice search and Lens.

Clicking on the desktop version's AI Mode button takes users directly to the website that offers the feature. Here, users can input their search, view their history, and receive the results they are looking for.

AI Mode Testing Phase: Should You Try This?

For those interested in exploring Google's efforts to integrate more AI experiences into Search, AI Mode is one of the best ways to experience it, as it revolutionizes the platform. The experience centers entirely on having Google's AI search the web for users and go through the various results, with the top information being the featured one and summarized for users. It would also provide a direct way to access the link.

Google's AI Mode Is Changing Search

Since the beginning of the internet's search engine era, Google has provided the world with the ability to find links to useful websites or topics that match their search queries, and it has maintained this capability for decades. However, the dawn of generative AI has significantly changed this, and Google has stepped up its game by integrating artificial intelligence into its search engine, with the latest being AI Mode.

Initially, Google tested AI Mode on the Android platform, which allows users to "talk" directly to the search engine and treat it the same way as a voice assistant, where they could converse with it casually but still get valuable results.

One of the biggest changes brought about by AI Mode is the way results appear, particularly as it no longer provides links to articles but offers a comprehensive summary of various results in paragraphs, giving users a more general overview.

Alongside these sentences that explain what they searched for, AI Mode would also provide helpful links to direct users to legitimate articles from top-ranked websites, with the different facts it detailed attributed to sources. While AI Mode is not available to everyone, it remains an optional feature on the Google search engine, hence the dedicated button, with the company looking to revolutionize the experience soon.