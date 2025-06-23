A viral TikTok trend showing users how to make their Apple CarPlay display pink has raised alarms among road safety experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, who warn the aesthetic tweak could undermine the platform's core safety design.

The so-called "pink CarPlay hack" has surged in popularity on TikTok, with one video by @paigemoyerrr surpassing 1.7 million views. The trick involves toggling CarPlay appearance to "Automatic," selecting a pink iOS wallpaper, and enabling the Red/Green color filter through the iPhone's accessibility settings. Though the change is reversible and doesn't modify CarPlay's core functionality, it alters overall screen visuals, including navigation UI elements.

As Gen Z drivers increasingly personalize their digital environments, the pink CarPlay trend raises questions about the unintended consequences of aesthetic-driven tech hacks—and whether platforms like TikTok should include disclaimers for interface modifications tied to road safety.

"It's important to note that the hack relies on accessibility filters, which were intended for vision support, not theme customisation, and that the pink tint affects all visuals, including maps and buttons, not just the background," said Keith Hawes, Director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, in an email.

Bright or highly saturated colors, like the pink used in the trend, can reduce contrast and legibility of navigation details, increase eye strain, and raise cognitive load—all of which can impair driver focus. In low-light conditions, glare from vivid screens may also affect visual awareness.

Beyond screen design, the trend also risks encouraging unsafe interaction with settings while driving.

"A subtle, low-contrast, and neutral theme is generally safest for in-car interfaces," Hawes said.