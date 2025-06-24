Apple Integrates Japan's My Number Card Into iPhone Wallet: How to Add it?

Apple has officially revealed that Japan's My Number Card can now be included in the Wallet app on iPhones with iOS 18.5 or later. The integration was first announced in May 2024.

The new feature is available on iPhone XS and later models, allowing millions of Japanese citizens to scan their government-issued ID directly into smartphones.

How to Add My Number Card to Apple Wallet

According to MacRumors, users can add their My Number Card to the Apple Wallet using the newest version of the My Number Portal application. The digital ID, once added, can be shown in a physical manner or utilized digitally within supporting apps.

For Japanese residents, the integration will offer more convenience for those who rely on the My Number system to verify their identities.

"We're proud to work closely with the Japanese government to bring My Number Card on iPhone to people in Japan, enabling them to add and present their identification in a way that is easy to use, secure and designed with privacy at its core," Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey said.

Practical Applications of My Number Card on Apple Wallet

Effectively starting right away, users may use their digital My Number Card in the Wallet app to print government documents at convenience stores nationwide. Moreover, it also provides direct access to the My Number Portal, allowing secure online government service transactions without requiring a physical card.

What About Its Future Applications?

Apple also announced the future expansion of the My Number Card for use on the iPhone in healthcare environments. Soon, patients can show their digital ID at hospitals and pharmacies across Japan, making check-in and prescription processing easier.

Japan Paces World in Apple Wallet ID Adoption

Japan is the first nation outside of the United States to back the Apple Wallet app's official ID function. While physical national IDs are still a thing, the country wants to transition the process into a digital approach.

With approximately 100 million Japanese citizens having My Number Cards, the Apple Wallet integration gives the Cupertino titan a new way to mass-adopt the mobile digital identification tech. Internationally, more countries are leaning toward a paperless approach because it's faster, more convenient, and hassle-free.