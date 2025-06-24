Xbox's June update brings with it streamlined Wi-Fi switching, unified game libraries across platforms, keyboard and mouse support for cloud gaming, dynamic background personalization, and enhanced subscription controls, pushing Xbox further toward a more connected and customizable gaming ecosystem.

Released yesterday, the update delivered a suite of improvements focused on simplifying how players access and enjoy games across platforms. From seamless network transitions to integrated game libraries, Microsoft has aimed this update at simplifying how players access and enjoy games across console, PC, and cloud. Additionally, support for up to ten remembered Wi-Fi networks means fewer interruptions for players who game in multiple locations, whether at home, work, or on a future Xbox handheld.

Xbox gets regular system updates, usually once a month. Most start in the Insider Program before going wide. Some updates are small fixes, others tweak how the whole platform works. This one leans bigger—it's part of Microsoft's ongoing push to make Xbox feel the same whether you're playing on a console, PC, or through the cloud.

Other key features in this current update include a unified game library in the Xbox PC app, where Game Pass titles from Xbox, PC, EA Play, Riot Games, and Ubisoft+ are now listed together with clear filters for sorting. Dynamic backgrounds can now incorporate game artwork, offering more visual customization from the console dashboard.

Players also gain new tools for managing subscriptions like Game Pass and EA Play directly from their consoles, removing the need to access browser-based account settings. Cloud save management now allows for resetting or removing saved data in case of corruption, giving users more control over their stored progress.

Microsoft notes that many of these features were tested through the Xbox Insider Program before wider rollout. Controller updates accompany the software improvements, with firmware enhancements to the Xbox Adaptive Controller and refined connectivity for the Elite Series 2. As Xbox continues building toward a unified multi-platform experience, the June update underscores the brand's commitment to meeting players where they are: on any device, with minimal disruption.