ASUS and Microsoft's first official collaboration on a handheld gaming device is finally unveiled, and the pair introduced it as the "ROG Xbox Ally" which delivers a new portable experience for all. It was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase that happened over the weekend, with ASUS and Microsoft giving the world a version of the ROG Ally that is powered by Xbox experiences.

There are two versions of the ROG Xbox Ally coming later this year, with both choices giving users the handheld gaming experience featuring the best of both companies, in one device.

ROG Xbox Ally: New Handheld From ASUS, Microsoft

ASUS and Microsoft have joined forces to deliver a series of new handhelds which they unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase event, and both have debuted the new ROG Xbox Ally consoles that are ripe for the taking. This collaborative effort between Microsoft and ASUS' Republic of Gamers (ROG) brings forth a handheld that combines the best of both companies in gaming.

The hardware centers on an upgrade from ASUS' ROG Ally handhelds, but this time, it features access to core Xbox experiences, particularly with its dedicated Xbox button to bring users directly to the experience.

Moreover, the device is also powered by Windows, similar to how other handhelds, including the ROG Ally, useMicrosoft's operating system for computers.

What and When to Expect the ROG Xbox Ally

The ROG Xbox Ally features an AMD Ryzen Z2A chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, being the base variant of this collaboration series. Next, there is the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X which features an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage for better gaming experiences and more.

Both handhelds feature two Windows 11 Home OS, a 7-inch FHD display, a microSD slot, USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and 65W charging via its stand.

According to the event, the ROG Xbox Ally series is coming this Holiday 2025, but no specific dates have yet been revealed. Moreover, there is still no pricing on either handheld gaming consoles.

Microsoft's Handheld Is Not Yet Coming

Over the years, massive rumors about Microsoft's development of their very own handheld gaming console havepopped up from various reports and sources, claiming that the company is making one for the public.

In March 2024, it was revealed that the device is already under development, and it would go against renowned rivals in the industry like the PlayStation Portal, Nintendo Switch, Valve Steam Deck, and more.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer's interview with Bloomberg in late 2024 also confirmed that the gaming company from Microsoft is already "exploring" a handheld gaming device, but has nothing concrete yet. This was already an indication that Xbox was on track to create its portable gaming console that would have it sizing up existing competitors, especially as the era of handheld returned.

However, that was the last of it from Microsoft or Xbox regarding a first-party handheld gaming device, as reports later revealed that it would not yet arrive, and then news behind ASUS and Microsoft's collaboration on this device started appearing.

For now, this ROG Xbox Ally is the best and closest option coming soon for an Xbox handheld, with this taking advantage of the renowned technology of the ROG Ally before it.