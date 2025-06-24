iCloud Outage Impacts Several Users, Services as Photos, Mail, and More Are Down

Apple's iCloud experienced an outage, as reported by several users, and it significantly affected the function of various apps and services connected to the platform. The latest outage was reported only several hours earlier, with a handful of users complaining that they could not access the cloud service platform, including Photos, Mail, iWork, and more.

However, the issue varies from user to user as some cannot access the service at all, while others cannot simply sync their latest data to the cloud platform. Other errors have also appeared.

iCloud Faced a Massive Outage Per Users

DownDetector has received a massive spike in reports from users claiming that iCloud has an outage, with the earliest submissions starting at around 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), affecting a significant part of its cloud services. It was later confirmed by Apple on its system status page, stating that the issues manifested at 2:36 p.m.

Apple's iCloud and its related services are known for being essential in several experiences and processes amongst various devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

One of the most used Apple apps, Photos, is also part of the services that were affected by the server-down issues of the platform. That being said, based on DownDetector's data, users mostly reported an issue with iCloud's Mail services, which they could not access and use to either send or receive e-mails.

Apple's iCloud Mail is best known for offering an email service to users that offers a client connected to the cloud service. Users who are subscribed to the iCloud+ or Apple One service are also entitled to use features like Hide My Email and more.

Some users claimed that they could not use the entire iCloud suite in their case, but there are also others who claim that only a partial part of the service is unavailable due to these issues.

iCloud Down: Services Also Affected

According to 9to5Mac, Apple initially listed five services under iCloud that are affected by the recent server down issues of the service. These include:

iCloud Mail

iCloud Storage Upgrades

iCloud Web Apps

iWork for iCloud

Photos

In the iOS 18 update, Apple added a "Keep Downloaded" option for iCloud users that allows them to choose their most important data or information available in the service, especially for those who need to manage space allocations.

However, as the issue progressed, the company also noted that there were other services affected by the outage aside from the list above, and this signals that this is a more widespread issue than initially projected.

Other services under the Cupertino-based tech giant's ecosystem that also saw an outage include the likes of Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple School Manager.

That being said, Apple has already marked all of the iCloud services from the bullet list as resolved, but services like the Apple Business Essentials and Apple Business Manager still see issues in their availability.