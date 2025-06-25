Philips Hue Prices Set to Rise Beginning July 1 Due to Impending Tariffs

Philips announced in its latest blog post that it will increase the prices of its Hue smart lighting products beginning July 1 due to higher tariffs on Chinese imports as the primary factor.

Signify, the parent company of Philips, confirmed the price hikes and suggested there could be more hikes based on how trade policies change in the next few months.

The action affects U.S. consumers the most, and it puts further pressure on consumers already paying for one of the most expensive smart lighting ecosystems available.

Signify Attributes Hue Price Hike to U.S. Tariffs

In an explanation to Hueblog, Signify laid out the rationale behind the forthcoming pricing change:

"Signify reserves the right to modify prices based on new or additional tariffs becoming effective in the future."

Although the company asserts it is still committed to producing premium lighting products, it does not indicate how much prices will go up. It also threatened that more adjustments may happen, particularly if new or additional tariffs take effect in the next months or years.

Worldwide Price Gaps Already Benefit Non-U.S. Markets

Philips Hue products already come with a higher price tag in the U.S. than in other international markets. For instance, the new Hue Smart Button has a price tag of $33 in the U.S., versus 22 euros in Europe. The Hue Play wall washer sells for $220 in the States, versus 200 euros in the EU.

Historically, Hue products equated euro prices to U.S. dollars almost 1-for-1. But with the increasing gap now, it adds an extra burden on American consumers, particularly with the impending 125% tariff on China-imported electronics kicking in on July 9.

Why the Hue Ecosystem Is Getting More Expensive

Even before the tariff announcement, Philips had incrementally made its ecosystem more expensive and limited. In recent years, the company has made users sign up for Hue accounts to use cloud features such as remote connectivity.

Aside from that, it introduced paid add-ons, including a $130 app for syncing lights with Samsung and LG TVs. According to Ars Technica, it also released a free AI assistant in January 2025 at CES though questions hang over whether it will stay free.

For shoppers looking at a Hue installation, the time has never been better. Philips has even started sending letters to customers, encouraging them to purchase before the July 1 cutoff.

Insider experts advise moving fast to prevent price increases, particularly on best-selling accessories and bundles that might face more significant hikes.

If tariffs keep going up or remain steady, the whole U.S. smart home industry may experience the same across-the-board price hike for competing brands. Though there are some alternatives at lower prices, not many can match the integration, dependability, and software support of Hue.

Buy Now or Wait?

The Philips Hue price increase is just the latest installment in the battle between smart home convenience and value. With tariffs becoming effective in early July and Signify refusing to adopt stable pricing, consumers could be forced to shell out much more money for the same technology.

If you're already invested in the Hue ecosystem or about to invest, purchasing before July 1 could be a money-saver and allow you to steer clear of what might become the new normal for the smart lighting offerings soon.