M5 iPad Pro Reportedly Launching in October, Enters Mass Production Despite Rumored Delays

The anticipated M5 iPad Pro series is now entering its mass production phase following significant changes to its manufacturing process. The good news is that an analyst reported that it is expected to arrive later this year, particularly by October.

This also contradicts earlier claims that the Apple M5 iPad Pro is delayed until 2026 due to problems with TSMC's latest chip development.

M5 iPad Pro Reportedly Enters Mass Production

According to the latest report by ZDNet Korea (via MacRumors), Apple has now entered the mass production stage of the M5 iPad Pro's display, continuing the use of OLED screens this year that it began using in 2024. In this new mass production stage of the OLED development, Apple also switched up what it needs from manufacturers, including Samsung Display and LG Display.

Last year, Apple tapped Samsung Display to work on all the 11-inch panels for the OLED screens of the iPad Pro, whereas the company designated LG Display to handle all the 13-inch panels.

This year, Apple is now sharing all supplies, the 11-inch and 13-inch panels, to both Samsung and LG, with the company reportedly diversifying its supply chain. Despite all of these changes, Apple is still expected to release the M5 iPad Pro come October this year.

Apple's Rumored Delays on the M5 iPad Pro

Apple has missed its usual release window, the spring season, and previous reports, including one from WCCFTech, claimed that it may be delayed to 2026.

That being said, later reports from the likes of Apple analyst Mark Gurman and this latest one from ZDNet Korea and MacRumors believe that it is still coming this year.

The M5 Chip and iPad Pro's Next Steps

The first mentions of the M5 chip centered on its arrival to the Apple Vision Pro, the company's premium wearable headset that was announced in 2023 and only debuted last year in February. This M5 chip will reportedly power the Vision Pro 2, the second-generation version of the wearable, which is still a premium release but will offer more powerful capabilities.

In terms of the consumer tech products, the M5 chip was rumored to still be coming for Apple's regular releases, including the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices. However, as the M5 chip's production is starting later, the iPad Pro is getting delayed to the second half of 2025, to be followed by the MacBook Pro.

The latest changes to Apple's release timeline may be a shock to many as the company usually sets a spring release for the iPads. However, the company is still working on the different components of its devices, and, in the iPad Pro's case, both its OLED display and M5 chipset are only starting production.