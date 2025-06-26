Nvidia Becomes World's Most Valuable Company Again Thanks to AI, Robotics

Nvidia has again become the leader of the corporate universe by reclaiming the status of the world's most valuable publicly listed company.

The maker of AI chips' shares jumped over 4% on Wednesday and closed at an all-time high of $154.31, above its earlier record of $149.43 in January. This took Nvidia's market value to a staggering $3.77 trillion, surpassing Microsoft ($3.66 trillion) and Apple ($3.01 trillion).

Nvidia's Multitrillion-Dollar Dream

According to CNBC, the rally in the markets was fueled partly by comments made by CEO Jensen Huang at Nvidia's annual investor conference. Huang presented an ambitious vision, citing artificial intelligence and robotics as the firm's two most lucrative and promising growth areas.

"We have many growth opportunities across our company, with AI and robotics the two largest, representing a multitrillion-dollar growth opportunity," Huang said.

He stressed that autonomous vehicles will be the initial large-scale commercial market for robotics. He continued that Nvidia's Drive platform is already setting the pace by enabling next-generation software-defined vehicles.

Nvidia is Overcoming Export Setbacks

Despite regulatory obstacles that have slowed Nvidia's export of its powerful AI chips to China, investor enthusiasm persists. Huang's optimism about the future of Nvidia seems to have settled concerns regarding U.S. export restrictions.

The U.S. government in April placed restrictions on Nvidia's H20 AI chips, effectively eliminating a major part of the company's Chinese business. Nvidia anticipates losing about $8 billion of second-quarter revenue due to the sanctions.

However, Huang has not been sparing in condemning the policy. As Business Insider reports, the AI boss said on a previous earnings call that the export control is a failure.

Chinese Market Still a Major Contributor

Amid the limitations, Nvidia had a strong performance in China. In its latest fiscal year, the company made $17.1 billion from Chinese sales, more than 13% of total revenue. That represents a 66% increase from the previous year.

Stock Performance Soaring in 2025

Nvidia's stock price has climbed almost 15% year to date due to sustained demand for its GPUs across AI training, autonomous systems, data centers, and other applications. With shareholders supporting the company's long-term growth model, Nvidia's market leadership does not appear to be slowing down.

A Company Built for the Future

From powering models like ChatGPT to powering next-gen robots and autonomous cars, Nvidia is indisputably not a chip company, but a tech giant that's remaking the future of several industries.

For Jensen Huang, Nvidia has the power and resources to expand. What the company is showing right now is a work of genius, and the markets are waking up to it.