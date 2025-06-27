Acer Launches Two New Chromebook Plus Models with Free Google AI Pro Plan

Acer announced Thursday that three of its new Chromebook Plus models, the Chromebook Plus 514, Chromebook Plus 516, Spin 714, and Enterprise 514, will include a complimentary 12-month subscription to the Google AI Pro plan, adding productivity and creative tools to new devices.

Buyers will receive one year of access to Google's AI Pro plan, which includes Gemini Advanced, 2 terabytes of Google Drive storage, and premium features in Gmail, Docs, and NotebookLM. The $239.88 subscription is available for a limited time, and users can opt to cancel it after the first year.

"All Acer Chromebook Plus devices are eligible for the promotion and include Google AI features like Magic Eraser in Google Photos, Help Me Write, and AI-enhanced video call controls," said an Acer representative in an email. "With the addition of the Google AI Pro Plan and Notebook LM, Acer Chromebook Plus users are given access to elevated AI toolkits for writing, creating, and communicating smarter and faster."

The included AI Pro plan features Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google's latest large language model, integrated across Google Workspace apps for real-time writing assistance, summaries, and smart replies. NotebookLM, Google's research assistant, is also part of the plan and supports larger queries, source management, and enhanced overviews. Users also get early access to Flow, Google's experimental AI video creation tool powered by Veo 3 Fast.

Among the eligible devices, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 features a WUXGA display, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and up to 15 hours of battery life. The Chromebook Plus 516 comes with a 16-inch screen and Intel Core 7 processors, while the Spin 714 offers a 2-in-1 form factor with stylus support. For enterprise customers, the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 includes Chrome Enterprise Upgrade support for streamlined IT management.

Acer confirmed that all Chromebook Plus devices, consumer and enterprise models, qualify for the promotion. The offer must be redeemed by February 1, 2026. After the first year, the Google AI Pro subscription will renew at $19.99/month unless canceled.