Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Could Rival Premium Models With Galaxy AI, ANC, and More

Samsung wants to expand its wireless audio portfolio again with the Galaxy Buds Core, the new low-cost wireless earbuds that will bring strong performance without the high price point.

In case you want to replace your 2023 Galaxy Buds FE, the Buds Core could be the best replacement for those who are on a budget but want stable audio and Galaxy ecosystem support.

Galaxy Buds Core Design Resembles Buds FE and Buds 2 Series

As reported by Android Police, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Core will officially on June 27.

On Reddit, the upcoming wearable was leaked by MediaMarkt Turkey inside Samsung's own app. There, visitors saw its design specifications, specs, and colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core renders leaked show the same design as seen on the Buds FE and Galaxy Buds 2 series. For those who do not like the stem-type design taken by Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 series, this device leans more on its traditional in-ear shape, which might be more comfortable and less noticeable.

Offering black or white, the Buds Core adopts Samsung's traditional minimalist design while streamlining some of the shape factors to minimize weight.

According to SammyGuru, both earbuds weigh as little as 5.3g, marginally less than the Buds FE at 5.6g, potentially adding to increased comfort when worn for longer periods.

ANC, Galaxy AI Integration, and Dust Resistance

Despite its budget price tag, Galaxy Buds Core will not cut corners on features. Rumor has it that the earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Galaxy AI integration, typically a high-end feature set.

This implies it will have features such as Live Translate, Interpreter Mode, and Deep Samsung Galaxy device integration.

Another significant upgrade is the IP54 rating, providing resistance to dust and splashes. This is a welcome improvement from Buds FE's IPX2 rating. This renders the Buds Core more resilient for workouts and daily commutes.

Bigger Batteries Equal Longer Listening Time

Samsung appears to have improved battery life as a key selling feature for the Buds Core. Leaked specs indicate that the earbuds will have:

100mAh batteries in each earbud

500mAh capacity within the charging case

This setup would offer well over the runtime of the Buds FE, so these would be great for extended listening sessions, travel, or all-day productivity.

Is it Affordable?

The official global pricing remains a secret, but initial listings indicate that the Galaxy Buds Core might cost approximately $60 USD, although actual prices would differ based on taxes and import fees per region.

Amazon India has officially confirmed that the Buds Core will go on sale in the nation on June 27, with other regions expected to follow shortly. There's no confirmation of a U.S. release, however.

Samsung may introduce the earbuds at its July 9 Unpacked event, but the company may hold off on releasing them in U.S. markets as a way of keeping U.S. attention focused on its Buds 3 family.