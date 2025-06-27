Tired of just using your keys to get into your house? TCL wants to change all that with its new D2 Pro smart lock, which opens your door using your palm.

The lock scans your hand, looking at the unique veins in your palm, and promises 99.9999% accuracy and a .3-second unlocking speed, so you can get in quickly. Of course, it uses AI to recognize your palm, which means it can recognize your palm even if it's wet, dirty, or has aged since the last time you opened the door. Think Captain America coming back after his long trip to the past and still being able to open his front door.

"Your palm is now your key," said a TCL Home Security marketing manager in a press release. "With the D2 Pro, we're not just enhancing home security—we're transforming how people interact with their space."

TCL's D2 Pro offers fully local data storage, so 100% of your biometric and access data is stored locally to avoid any threats from the cloud. The company also promises real-time alerts and remote access with TCL's mobile app, and a 10,000 mAh battery that can give you up to 10 months of continuous operation, even if the weather is extreme.

The company also offers a couple of different D2 smart locks, the D2 Plus (with a fingerprint scanner) and the D2 (with a keypad and doorbell). All three smart locks offer a touchscreen keypad and a set of keys to keep your home secure and maintain your own access to your own home.

The entire series of locks, including the palm recognition of the D2 Pro ($189.99), the fingerprint scanner of the D2 Plus ($129.99), and the code-based D2 ($89.99) are available now through the official website and at Amazon.