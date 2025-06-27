So, I installed a smart lock today and it didn't kill me.

See, I'm the kind of handy that requires several broken things and many trips to the hardware store; I really only have a basic level of home maintenance knowledge.

I can help you create an amazing educational program for a kid with severe disabilities, or manage a fantastic tech website, but home improvement? I'm in kindergarten.

That said, installing the TCL D1 Fingerprint smart lock was pretty much a breeze (except when I kept dropping the screws and they rolled under the couch).

The smart lock promises fast, AI-powered fingerprint recognition, with a 99.999% accuracy and a fast .3 second unlock. So far, with the four adults living in this house, we haven't seen a fingerprint fail, yet, and the unlock is fast enough (though I haven't timed it, to be honest. It's fine).

Installation, like I said, was a breeze, and TCL offers a video to help walk you through it. I could have used a more static installation guide, since the video required me to stop and start it, rewinding when I missed a step. A PDF doesn't move, and would let me just read and install as I went, but this was fine.

TCL also offers a bunch of videos for a user manual, explaining how to manage all the stuff like adding more fingerprints, pairing the lock with various apps, including Alexa and Google Assistant.

Adding new passwords and fingerprints is a cinch, you just hit the admin button (on the inside of the door), type in your admin password (set up on install), then choose the option you want from a verbal list given by a little voice inside the smart lock. Choosing "add credentials" brings you to the correct menu, then selecting "add fingerprint" will get you what you need.

The company promises all your fingerprint and access data is stored 100% locally, so you don't need to worry about any of it hitting the cloud.

The assistant will talk you through putting your finger on the fingerprint button on the outside of the lock a few times, and then you're good to go.

I'm ambivalent about the autolock function, though. On the one hand, I like the idea of the door locking after I leave if I forget to lock it. On the other hand, I don't like that it autolocks every time I take the dog out front to do his business. Luckily, unlocking is fast and just a fingerprint. You can also adjust the delay before autolocking via the Settings menu, so that could work. Or we could just turn it off, but then I'm afraid we'll forget to lock the door (done via a button on the front). This could likely just be my own neurosis, though.

Unlocking with a code is just as easy, too. Our previous smartlock only had a code entry, and we've gotten used to its 4 digit code. The D1 smartlock defaults to a 6-digit code, which took a little getting used to, but definitely feels a little safer.

Using either of the two included keys was also simple, which is great in case the batteries die. You'll need to power this bad boy up with 8 AA batteries, which seems like a lot, but there you go. At least replacing them is easy with a little access port on the inside of the door.

Is the TCL D1 Smart Lock Worth It?

Ultimately, a smart door lock is only as good as it's ease of use; otherwise, we'd all just use a standard deadbolt. The TCL D1 Smart Lock, originally $99.99 but now 30% off on Amazon at $69.98, is definitely worth the price. It offers ease of installation, an accurate and easy-access fingerprint scanner, a keypad and key-entry, as well as voice assistant capabilities.

It's not super fancy, but a door lock doesn't need to be: it just works, and that's worth the cost right there.