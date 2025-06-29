Apple Working on New Vision Pro, Smart Glasses, Other Head-Mounted Wearables—Report

An Apple analyst has revealed that there are new "head-mounted" wearables that the Cupertino tech giant is working on for its future releases. Some of these devices are already familiar to users, including a new Vision Pro headset that is reportedly in the works already and expected for release.

The tech company's roadmap for its new wearables also reveals that their work on these devices will begin this year, featuring the Vision Pro and smart glasses.

Apple Works on 'Head-Mounted' Wearables

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a report on the company's plans to expand its wearables in the market, with the Cupertino tech giant focusing on "head-mounted" devices. There are reportedly seven devices already in development.

However, it is important to note that the company's work would not immediately bear fruits as early as this year or by 2026.

Starting in 2027, Apple will start releasing multiple products from its current developments that focus on these "head-mounted" wearables, and they will continue to do so in the following years.

It was revealed that Apple's focus on such wearables is because they believe that this is the "next major trend in consumer electronics."

Vision Pro, Smart Glasses Roadmap for 2025

Apple Vision Series and Smart Glasses Roadmap (2025–2028): Smart Glasses Set to Drive the Next Wave in Consumer Electronics



Kuo also shared a new post on X which revealed the roadmap of Apple's wearables that would start as early as later this year, focusing on two specific products under the Vision Pro series and its smart glasses venture.

According to the report, Apple's Vision Pro featuring the M5 chip has mass production scheduled for the third quarter of 2025 with plans to ship 150,000 to 200,000 units to ship by the end of the year.

On the other hand, the "Vision Air," its new smart glasses, would see production begin by the third quarter of 2027. These glasses are set to be cheaper than the Vision Pro and powered by the latest flagship iPhone.

Apple's Era of Wearable Technology

The first wearable of the Cupertino-based tech giant is the Vision Pro, which was unveiled in 2023 and only released in 2024. However, the company is reportedly planning to follow it up with two versions already, including the Vision Pro 2 that will feature the M5 chip. A cheaper version is reportedly also coming.

Apple is looking to rival Meta in its quest to deliver more wearables to users, particularly with a device that could be worn every day and fits one's styling. This isa Smart Glasses venture that is reportedly under development, with the company working on its chip and targeting a 2027 release date for this new device.