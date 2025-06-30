Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Reveals Thinnest Foldable Yet with Powerful Specs

With Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked conference scheduled for July 9, excitement about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 has hit a fever pitch.

Recent leaks revealed practically every side of the next-generation foldables. Aside from its "slim" feature, the new report features tech upgrades with a comprehensive preview of Samsung's most cutting-edge smartphones ever.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Sets New Benchmark for Slim Foldables

As per a fresh report from popular leaker Setsuna Digital on Weibo, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be its thinnest and lightest foldable yet. Surprisingly, its design enhancements and a competitive advantage over competitors such as the Oppo Find N5 and Vivo X Fold 5 will show up.

The leaked specifications indicate the Z Fold 7 will be just 8.9mm thick when folded and a staggering 4.2mm thick when unfolded—a whopping drop from the Fold 6's 12.1mm and 5.6mm thickness.

If this is true, Samsung will have removed a record-breaking 3.2mm of thickness from its foldable flagship in a single generation.

That extremely thin form factor will also have a weight reduction: the Z Fold 7 is said to weigh just 215g, 24g lighter than the Z Fold 6, and lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Fold 7 isn't skimping on screen size despite its thinner body. It's said to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and a generous 8-inch inner foldable screen, taking premium mobile multitasking to new heights.

High-End Camera and Performance Enhancements On the Way

Samsung is likely to load up the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with some serious hardware enhancements. Android Police noted that the leaked information includes:

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor

200MP main rear camera

10MP front camera with a 100-degree angle of view

A new glass ceramic rear panel for added toughness

Samsung is doubling down on power, portability, and premium looks with its foldable, based on the leak.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Also Streamlines With Larger Battery, Displays

Far from being left behind, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also undergoing a significant transformation. The leak indicates the clamshell-folding smartphone will be 13.7mm when folded and 6.5mm when unfolded, an upgrade over the Z Flip 6's 14.9mm and 6.9mm.

As a pleasant surprise, Samsung is also increasing the battery capacity to 4,300mAh—a 300mAh bump without adding bulk.

The Flip 7 is also receiving upgraded screens: