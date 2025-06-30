Google just quietly debuted Doppl, an experimental AI-powered fashion app from Google Labs that could redefine how we shop online by allowing users to virtually try on clothes, complete with animated previews showing how outfits move in real time.

Launched last week and now available in the US on iOS and Android devices, Doppl asks users to upload a full-body photo, then lets them snap or import images of outfits—from thrift finds to Instagram inspirations. In seconds, the app layers the selected apparel into a personalized animated avatar, generating both static fits and short AI-generated videos that illustrate how clothing drapes and flows.

This isn't Google's first virtual try-on venture: its Google Shopping "Try It On" feature previously placed clothes on generic models. Doppl, however, puts you in the spotlight, creating a customized experience tailored to the actual user, with shareable style snapshots and motion clips.

This could be a strategic leap into immersive retail experiences. Doppl could reduce return rates by helping shoppers visualize fit before purchasing, saving time, money, and environmental waste. Moreover, Doppl's ability to animate draping fabrics on actual user avatars distinguishes it from static tools and aligns with Gen-Z's appetite for interactive personalization.

But Doppl is still a beta-level experiment. Google warns of occasional inaccuracies in fit or appearance and currently limits access to U.S. users. Its success may hinge on striking the right balance between novelty and practical reliability, especially when visual feedback makes or breaks a fashion purchase.

If Doppl is successful, it could pave the way for fashion apps to integrate AI wardrobe assistants, influencer-driven try-ons, or even augmented reality fitting rooms. For Google, it's also an opportunity to deepen data-driven customer insights. But it relies on delivering accurate draping, lighting, and fabric textures on real people, not just models.

As online shopping evolves, Doppl offers a window—both literally and figuratively—into the future of experimental e-commerce.