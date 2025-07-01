Apple's free Sports app update now delivers real-time tennis scoring and a customizable interface for Grand Slam and 1000-level events.

Apple's latest update to its free app adds live tennis scores and enhanced personalization ahead of Wimbledon, reinforcing its evolution from a league scoreboard into a comprehensive sports hub. Fans took to Reddit to share their enthusiasm, with users like @PrimateIntellectus stating, "Finally, tennis is included," and many hoping that other sports like golf will be added next.

Apple first launched the Sports app in February 2024, positioning it as a lightweight, real-time companion to more comprehensive apps like ESPN or The Athletic. The company emphasized minimal distractions and fast loading times, particularly for live scores. While the app does not currently support streaming or deep stat breakdowns, its focus on immediacy and customization has drawn praise from users looking for a clean, fast experience. Coverage currently includes major leagues like MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA, Premier League, and Bundesliga, with more expansion expected as Apple secures additional data partnerships.

Tennis Tracking and UI Upgrades

This update, version 3.0, includes full point tracking for men's and women's singles across Grand Slams and ATP/WTA 1000 events, debuting with Wimbledon, which kicked off on Monday. Live Activities now deliver match updates on the iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch, while a redesigned Home tab allows users to reorder leagues and pin their favorites.

The impact extends to both casual and die-hard fans. Tennis enthusiasts gain a sleek, at-a-glance experience, with real-time court surface visuals and player progress from the first round through the finals. For general sports viewers, the app's broader appeal grows: it already covers football, basketball, hockey, baseball, and more.

Apple's response mirrors this ambition. In the update announcement, the company emphasizes speed and simplicity, touting the app as "the fastest way to keep track of every point," with Live Activities extending to Apple Watch and Lock Screen. Now available in the US, UK, and Canada, it requires iOS 17.2 and, for Live Activities, iOS 18/watchOS 11.

As the world tunes into Wimbledon, Apple Sports is stepping up its game, offering a more engaging and personalized fan experience across devices. The update is now live in the App Store across supported regions, with additional sports and features expected in future releases.