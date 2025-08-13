Apple Accidentally Leaks Code That Reveals It Is Still Working on Studio Display 2

Apple has accidentally leaked code that has given insight on the company's plans and what they are currently working on.

This includes insights on the Studio Display 2, which the tech giant is apparently still working on.

What the Code Says About the Studio Display 2

According to a report by MacRumors, which discovered the code in question, the Studio Display 2 has a codename of J427. References to J427 were found by MacRumors in the code that Apple didn't mean to leak.

Rumors point to a 2026 release for the device, but as of writing, Apple has yet to confirm if this is really the case.

In addition, MacRumors also spotted codename J527. While it is believed that it is also a display, not much has been determined about it as of press time.

Apple Studio Display

Released in 2022, the Studio Display is a 27-inch 5K Retina display that features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, three studio-quality mics, and six speakers.

It also features one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port, three USB-C ports, and support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos.

The display is compatible with the following Mac models running macOS Monterey 12.3 or later:

Mac Studio (2022 or later)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 or later)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021 or later)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 or later)

15-inch MacBook Pro (2016 or later)

MacBook Air (2018 or later)

Mac mini (2018 or later)

Mac Pro (2019 or later)

24-inch iMac (2021 or later)

27-inch iMac (2017 or later)

21.5-inch iMac (2017 or later)

iMac Pro (2017)

It is likewise compatible with the following iPad models running iPadOS 15.4 or later: