Heads up, gamers: the first week of summer delivers a solid lineup for Xbox players, featuring free mech battles, retro shoot‑'em‑ups, musical rhythm chases, and more.

From July 1 to July 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass will see six fresh titles, including free-to-play Mecha Break, a pixel‑art horror adventure, and quirky co-op puzzlers. Whether you're into high-octane action or chill puzzle vibes, this week's releases offer a little something for everyone.

It's a light but diverse week on Xbox. The standout is Mecha Break withfree, multiplayer, and mech-based mayhem, setting up for a potentially busy summer. Retro fans get their fix with classic shoot‑'em‑ups, while niche genres like rhythm-action, cozy sims, and narrative RPGs fill out the rest of the week.

Here are the titles set to arrive for this platform this week:

Tuesday, July 1

Mecha Break – A free-to-play multiplayer mech brawler featuring fast-paced arena combat, optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

Irem Collection Volume 3 – A retro shooter bundle including Mr. Heli, Mystic Riders, and Dragon Breed.

No Heroes Here 2 (pre-order) – A co-op roguelike where up to four players defend castles by crafting and strategizing under pressure.

Wednesday, July 2

Arena Renovation – A relaxing restoration sim where players renovate old sports arenas and bring them back to life.

Dead of Darkness – A pixel-art horror game set in 1985 England, blending survival mechanics with mystery and retro visuals.

Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest – A sequel to the path-building puzzle game, with new levels and magic-themed challenges.

Mystic Thief – Elemental Conquest – A fantasy action-adventure featuring elemental magic and dungeon exploration.

Rally Arcade Classics (pre-order) – A throwback rally racing game featuring 44 cars and 48 tracks.

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – Extra Krusty Edition – A revamped version of the popular cooking game with new power-ups and cosmetics.

Thursday, July 3

Music Drive: Chase the Beat – A rhythm-action racer where gameplay syncs with music as players dodge obstacles and chase scores.

Friday, July 4

Aery: Titans of the Future (pre-order) – A peaceful flight game set in a futuristic world, featuring relaxing exploration.

All The Words She Wrote – A narrative-driven puzzle game starring a reluctant housekeeper in a whimsical illustrated world.

Beat of Life – A rhythm game focused on health and reflexes, blending gameplay with wellness elements.

Farm Together 2 (pre-order) – A larger, more customizable sequel to the hit cooperative farming sim.

Frozen Axe – A Norse-themed action game featuring brutal melee combat in icy, mythological settings.

Golf Guys – A casual golf game with fast-paced matches and cartoon-style visuals.

Hexa Road – A low-poly puzzle game where players build and manage road networks.

Novel Rogue – A story-rich turn-based RPG set inside magical books, blending narrative choices with combat.