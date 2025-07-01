Nothing Phone (3) Arrives with 'Glyph Matrix,' $799 Price Tag on July 15

Nothing announced the Phone (3) that comes with its new Glyph Matrix technology. It has been two years since the company released a flagship smartphone, and they are going all-out with the Phone (3), even going as far as to call it their "first true flagship."

Nothing Phone (3) Arrives With Glyph Matrix Display

Nothing shared a new post unveiling their two latest products, and it is the Phone (3) smartphone, which serves as its "first true flagship," and the Nothing Headphone (1). It has been a long time coming for Nothing to release a flagship device, and now, the company shared the Phone (3) to the world with the new Glyph Matrix display found on its rear.

Based on its product listing on their website, the Phone (3) is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8S Gen 4, which is what most flagship devices feature, and it comes with an Adreno 825 GPU paired with the Hexagon NPU and AI engine.

The Phone (3) also comes with a base 12GB memory that is upgradable to 16GB, as well as a 256GB storage or a 512GB version. All of its variants feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution (2800x1260p) and 120Hz refresh rate, 5,150mAh battery, and 65W USB-C charging, as well as 15W wireless charging.

The Glyph Matrix, on the other hand, brings a new display on the rear that will show different information like time and the new "Toys," but it may be customized to feature mini-apps as well.

Read Also: Nothing Phone 3 Launches in the US This July

Phone (3) Is Available for $799 This July 15

The base version of the new flagship, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available starting at $799 and its only other option, the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, is available for $899. This is the most a Nothing smartphone has been priced in the market since its debut.

Nothing's Phone (3) will be available to buyers on July 15.

Nothing's Long-Awaited Flagship

There has been a significant gap since the last flagship smartphone from Nothing as the company has focused on midrange and budget smartphones in the past two years. Nothing Phone (2) was highly anticipated as the company hit all the right marks with Phone (1), giving them a quirky smartphone with a reasonable price tag and followed it up with new upgrades and a US release.

Following this, the company released several midrange versions of their smartphones with the Phone (2a) and Phone (3a). Amidst all of these, people were looking for Phone (3), the next flagship of the company, which Nothing's CEO said was delayed because of the AI technology they were developing for it.

The company promised that they will release this flagship come 2025, when they are done with their AI developments for the device and have assembled all of its necessary technology to build it. Now, the company brings forth what it dubs as its "first true flagship," featuring a new and quirky rear display technology.