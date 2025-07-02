Microsoft will disable password autofill in Authenticator from July 2025, and is urging users to migrate their credentials to Edge or export them before that data is deleted.

However, rather than silently deleting data, the app now features full-screen notifications prompting export or switch to Edge. Users will need to switch to Edge for autofill or export their saved credentials to another service before the July cutoff deadline.

Some Reddit users are pretty excited about the move. "I am personally happy about this. Makes sense to only have one MS password manager," said Reddit user @Hifilistener.

The transition began in June with the phase-out of new password saves and will continue this month with the disabling of autofill. By August, Microsoft will remove stored credentials entirely, encouraging users to switch to Edge's password manager or other services in order to move towards passkeys and centralized credential management for improved security.

The change impacts millions who rely on Authenticator for password management, steering them toward Edge or other password managers. Which, of course, bugs some folks.

"All this to just push Edge on people. This is extremely disappointing, as it was a useful free password manager with MFA in the same place. It was also the only password manager being allowed on our corporate devices, and it took years to get people to use it," stated Reddit user @Tyr_Kukulkan, who was upset about the change.

While login credentials can move easily through a Microsoft account, payment details must be re-entered manually, adding extra steps for users. Analysts view this as part of Microsoft's effort to consolidate credential management under Edge, streamlining the user experience while nudging adoption of its browser, currently holding just over 5 percent market share.

Microsoft maintains that Authenticator will continue to support multi-factor authentication methods, such as passkeys, biometrics, and PINs, even after password features are retired. This aligns with the industry-wide shift toward passwordless security, already adopted by Apple, Google, and Amazon, with over 15 billion passkey-supported accounts in place. Microsoft is urging users to act quickly to avoid losing their saved data.