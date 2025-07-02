Apple Pauses 'iPad Fold' Production, Delays Launch to Later Time, Says New Report

The anticipated "iPad Fold" is seeing a pause in production from Apple, with the latest reports claiming that it is not yet coming anytime soon because of other more important matters. Initial reports claimed that the device may be expected next year.

Since it was first rumored, sources were unsure if the iPad Fold would be more like an iPad or a Mac, especially as its size would make it almost similar to the MacBooks in both its folded and half-unfolded states.

Apple Pauses 'iPad Fold' Production Now

Digitimes reported that there are sources who claimed that Apple's work on the iPad Fold has recently come to a temporary halt, with the company setting aside this development for the time being.

There are no specific devices that would be reportedly prioritized in place of the iPad Fold, and the reports claimed that Apple's decision centers on the difficulties the company is facing in its manufacturing, increased production costs, and a low demand in the market.

The iPad Fold was touted to be the next device that would be released by the Cupertino tech giant, introducing the first legitimate foldable device from Apple.

It was also not mentioned when Apple will reportedly return to its production or what their progress is on this project.

Launch Delays Expected for iPad Fold

According to 9to5Mac, previous analyses and claims revealed that Apple is planning to release the iPad Fold in 2026, with sources like Jeff Pu and others backing up this claim.

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that this may debut by 2028, and based on the latest report, this is the more likely timeline for the iPad Fold for the time being.

Foldable iPad or Mac?

The past years saw many reports regarding the rumors and speculations behind a foldable iPad, and as early as 2022, it has been the topic as the iPad Mini's next release was said to be changing.

However, it was later debunked by sources, claiming that the smaller version of the tablet is not getting replaced with a foldable, and this was accurate as Apple released the iPad mini 7 in 2024.

This year, when new rumors about Apple's foldable devices came up, talks about the iPad Fold returned to the spotlight but this time, analysts have different perceptions on what is coming. Gurman claimed that it would be a foldable iPad, but DSCC's Ross Young said that it would be a foldable Mac.

However, another analyst joined the conversation and claimed that it would be a mix of both devices, with Apple creating a hybrid iPad and Mac foldable that combines the best features from either lineup.

That being said, these analysts are sure about one thing, and that is a foldable is coming with a larger display than the regular smartphone size sometime in the future.