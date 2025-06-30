Apple's Siri Revamp May Use OpenAI, Anthropic Tech Instead of Internal AI Developments—Report

Apple is changing its Siri revamp plans, according to new reports, with the company now in talks with the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic to develop the technology needed by its AI voice assistant.

It has been likewise reported that Apple is now ditching its efforts on internal AI developments.

Apple Siri Revamp May Use OpenAI, Anthropic

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared a new report detailing how Apple is now talking with both OpenAI and Anthropic to be their partner in developing the technology needed for the Siri revamp. Apple is reportedly asking these two AI companies to train a customized version of their large language models (LLM) and potentially power Siri to deliver its next-gen features.

Gurman claimed that Apple is still at the early stage of deciding whether to use a third-party partner to help them develop Siri, with the company's dubbed "LLM Siri" project not yet reaching a final decision.

Apple's Internal AI Developments Sidelined

Should it push through, Apple would reportedly sideline its internal AI developments and generative AI models to make way for the third-party tech. This, however, is said to be already creating a rift amongst Apple employees, especially its Foundation Models team, as their generative AI development is moving slowly.

According to 9to5Mac, other employees have opted to leave the company because of these setbacks, as well as compensation issues, especially with companies like Meta and OpenAI offering more favorable packages to staffers.

Apple's Siri Revamp and Its Delays

It is widely known that Siri's promised revamp via iOS 18 was delayed by the company. Analysts have claimed that Apple needs more time to develop Siri's upgrades, with the company reportedly eyeing 2027 as its target release of the promised improvements, coming alongside iOS 28.

Because of this, many consumers were frustrated with the massive delays from Apple, and it led to them filing a class action lawsuit which alleged that the company resorted to false advertising. This also branded Apple's promises as "vaporware," particularly as the company was able to demonstrate the changes during the event and its uploaded videos but was not able to release them publicly.

The next-generation version of Siri is said to feature a "contextually aware" AI assistant that could follow user commands and take full control of smartphones via voice prompts. Apple also claimed that Siri's generative AI upgrade would be agentic, without using the term, as it may also perform automation that will bring significant processes on its own.