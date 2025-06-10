WWDC 2025: Apple Unveils Game-Changing Updates to iMessage, Voicemail to Protect Yourself From Scammers

Apple is making a significant splash at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with announcements of major updates to Messages, voicemail, and live communication features.

Aiming to enhance privacy, amplify personalization, and connect more easily than ever before, these new features promise to improve the iOS experience on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Below is a comprehensive rundown of the highlight features revealed at WWDC 2025:

Apple Fights Back Against Spam With More Intelligent Call Screening

Apple is all-in on combating spam. According to Mashable, the tech giant's new Call Screening system features real-time caller ID through voicemail. When someone calls, users will automatically receive a brief transcription of the caller's message, enabling them to decide whether to answer immediately.

Furthermore, iMessage becomes even smarter through on-device spam filtering, which automatically places suspicious messages into a dedicated folder and allows users to request more context before addressing them.

iPhone Receives Long-Expected Call Hold Feature

In a move to catch up with Google Pixel phones, Apple is introducing a call hold feature. Users can now hold a current call with a quick button press, a feature long needed by business professionals and multitaskers alike.

Personalize iMessage Like Never Before

Apple is finally giving users more control over group chats. You can now personalize chat backgrounds in iMessage with your photos or Apple Intelligence-recommended images.

Group chats are also receiving support for Apple Cash payments and group typing indicators, providing a more interactive, real-time messaging experience akin to Slack or WhatsApp.

Polls Are Now Part of iMessage

A highly requested feature is finally here: polls within iMessage. Whether you're coordinating weekend plans, choosing between two outfits, or reliving moments from the 2025 Tony Awards, polls allow your group to vote directly inside the chat.

Custom Emojis Like Never Before

Apple added Genmoji, a new feature that allows users to blend and merge emojis to create entirely new faces. Need to find a ghost laughing or a robot winking? Use your favorites, manipulate the facial expressions, and voilà.

Real-Time Translation Integrated into Messages and FaceTime

Language barriers are now easier to break with Live Translation across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. It translates text, video captions, and even song lyrics in real time. For international users and multilingual households, this is a massive advancement in accessibility.

WWDC 2025 will take place from June 9 to 13, so expect to see more updates and announcements in the coming days.