Apple iOS 18 Messages App Does the Math: Solve Equations and Convert Units Instantly, But How?

Apple's release of iOS 18.1 builds on the groundbreaking features of iOS 18, offering users new capabilities and fixes.

Among the best updates in iOS 18 is the enhanced Messages app, which now lets users solve math problems and convert values seamlessly without leaving the conversation. Here's how to make the most of this tool.

Perform Math Calculations in Messages

CNET reports that you can now say goodbye to switching between the calculator application and your Messages app in trying to solve equations. Using iOS 18, math equations will now be solved directly in the text entry field.

Write Your Problem

Write your math problem in the text area; do not forget the equal sign ("=") at the end of your equation. Try one of these for practice.

Basic math: 2+2=

Complicated arithmetic: sin(45)=

See Predictive Solutions

As soon as you start writing the equals sign, it will pop up in the predictive text area above your keyboard.

Paste the Solution into Your Message

Tap the predictive answer to paste it directly into your message, making group conversations about splitting bills or comparing numbers a snap.

It supports a wide range of calculations-from simple arithmetic to advanced trigonometric functions.

Effortless Value Conversion in Messages

Another intuitive feature in the Messages app is value conversion, which lets users convert currency, temperature, and more without switching apps.

Steps to Convert Values:

Input the Value Type the number and unit into the text field, such as 32F= for Fahrenheit or 10lbs= for pounds.

Automatic Conversion

Without specifying the desired unit, the app automatically selects a related unit for conversion:

Fahrenheit converts to Celsius.

Pounds convert to kilograms.

Specify Your Target Unit

To change units, type the source and target units explicitly, such as 60hr to min=, and Messages will display the result in the predictive text field.

Add the Conversion

Tap the predictive result to add the conversion to your message instantly.

Why iOS Math Update is Important

These productivity enhancements show that Apple cares so much for those who love solving arithmetic problems. With these tools, you no longer need to interrupt your workflow or conversation for quick calculations or conversions.

Regardless if you calculate, convert units in international chats, or solve the equations for schoolwork, the iOS 18's Messages application takes care of everything.

What's to Come?

These subtle yet powerful features embedded within the AI-fitted utilities show what can be made possible by such integrated tools. Now, enjoy the opportunities the iOS 18's offerings have to save you from loads of time and hassle for messaging.

For iPadOS18, there's also a calculator app and it's the whole iPad you are using right now. The Math Notes is an interesting feature that will help you get the job done when it comes to basic math.

What you're getting from iOS 18 is more than just a convenience. Two months ago, Tech Times reported that iPhone users could also take advantage of its personalization and customization tricks.

For instance, you can tweak the options for your UI. The latest feature to be added is the Tinted which brings an overlay of a particular app or icon color.

